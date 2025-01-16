FIRST LOOK: Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi present 2025 Aprilia MotoGP livery

This is the 2025 livery with which new factory Aprilia signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will defend his title.

Thursday’s Milan launch also confirmed that Martin, MotoGP’s first Independent champion after beating Francesco Bagnaia to the 2024 title with Pramac Ducati, will run the #1 plate. "I am super excited by this new challenge, to win with Aprilia," Martin said. "My goals are very clear; now we must concentrate on being the best version of ourselves - that goes for Aprilia and for me personally. "I’m in the right place to do great things, it will be an exciting challenge, we are all very determined. I really feel the warmth of being part of this team, and I think that this is the perfect place for me. We are all thrilled to be starting this new season.” Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi added: “I’m really happy I joined this team, and Aprilia as a whole. It’s going to be fantastic, and I’m really happy to be representing such an important brand. "It’s a great source of pride for me, both as a person and as a rider, to become an official rider. I can’t wait to get onto the track, to work hard and to give it some gas, and try to achieve some good results. "We are all really motivated, and that’s something that I really value. I’m really fired up - see you in Sepang for the test!”.

The latest Aprilia livery is again 'untroubled' by a title sponsor and continues with the black, red and white of recent seasons, plus some new Sterilgarda backing.

Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, 2025 Aprilia launch

All of Martin’s four MotoGP seasons have been with Pramac Ducati, taking the first of his eight premier-class victories in only his sixth race start.

Martin lost out on the title to factory star Francesco Bagnaia in the final round of 2023 but returned mentally stronger to lead the standings for almost all of last season.

However, after being overlooked twice for a place at the official Ducati team - to Enea Bastianini for 2023 and Marc Marquez for 2025 - the young Spaniard swiftly turned to Aprilia to fulfil his factory dream.

Pramac crew chief Daniele Romagnoli has moved to Aprilia with Martin to help him adapt to the RS-GP.

Three-time VR46 Ducati race winner Marco Bezzecchi joins Martin at Aprilia this season when, as well as the all-new rider line-up, Fabiano Sterlacchini takes over as technical director from Romano Albesiano, who has joined HRC.

“It’s a real pleasure for me to start this new adventure with Aprilia Racing," Sterlacchini said. "The goal for 2025 is to be remain competitive at all times, both in the sprints and in the longer races, aiming to achieve the best possible results throughout the season.

"It’s crucial that we continue to grow, working with two new, very talented riders. This really does represent a new era for us, with a significant change after many years, both in terms of technical management and the line-up of our riders.

"We are particularly motivated for the new season and proud to have two top new MotoGP riders in our team, including the World Champion.”

Aprilia was the only manufacturer other than Ducati to win races last year when Maverick Vinales prevented a perfect Desmosedici sweep of grand prix victories with an early season triumph at COTA.

Vinales and former team-mate Aleix Espargaro also won three Sprint races, again making them the only non-Ducati riders to stand on the top step of the rostrum.

However, Aprilia was still relegated to third in the constructors’ championship, behind Ducati and KTM. Vinales was likewise pushed to seventh in the riders’ standings by four Ducatis plus the RC16s of Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

Martin and Bezzecchi were 11th and 13th on the timesheets during their Aprilia debut at last November’s Barcelona test. Their first 2025 MotoGP laps will be at the Sepang test from February 5-7.

Meanwhile, as Aprilia unveiled its new-look MotoGP project, the factory's former 'Captain' Espargaro was completing day one of a private HRC test at Buriram in Thailand.

Vinales will unveil his 2025 KTM colours in an online launch on January 30th.