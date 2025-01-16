Jorge Martin makes #1 decision for MotoGP 2025

After keeping tight-lipped since November’s Barcelona title triumph, new MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has confirmed he will race with the #1 plate on his Aprilia in 2025.

The decision was revealed when the Spaniard unwrapped the latest RS-GP livery, bearing the #1, during Thursday’s team launch in Milan, Italy.

"I didn't have any doubts about putting the 1, because I've been fiighting for it all my life," Martin explained.

"So finally achieving the world championship in MotoGP and being able to put this number on this amazing Aprilia is super nice.

"Hopefully we can have much more motivation with this number. I feel great with it.

"I've kept the small 89 inside and the two stars, because I'm a two-time world champion. Hopefully, we can add more stars in the future!"

Jorge Martin, 2025 Aprilia livery

The #1 has been worn by Martin’s title rival Francesco Bagnaia at the factory Ducati team for the last two seasons.

But Ducati’s decision to overlook Martin in favour of Marc Marquez for 2025 means Aprilia will now have the honour of running the #1 for the first time in premier-class history.

Martin won the title carrying the #89 for Pramac Ducati.

The prospect of seeing the #1 plate move to Aprilia seemed to touch a nerve with Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi, who told TNT Sports: “If Aprilia buy this #1, we will see if they are able to carry it on…”

Martin had responded: "I saw this [on TV] and was laughing.”

Despite the prestige, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola had insisted Martin would be free to decide if he wanted the #1 plate.

“It’s a totally free choice. He will decide,” Rivola said. “There's no pressure for that. The fact that we have the world champion is already a big motivation for us…. It’s a responsibility and an opportunity.”

Since the start of the MotoGP era in 2002, reigning champions have been divided over running the #1 plate.

Valentino Rossi (46), Marc Marquez (93), Joan Mir (36) and Fabio Quartararo (20) kept their usual numbers during a MotoGP title defence, while Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner and Bagnaia all switched to the #1.

Jorge Lorenzo ran the #1 after his first MotoGP title in 2011 but then stuck with his #99 in 2013 and 2016.

Bagnaia’s sucessful 2023 title defence was the first by a rider with the #1 plate since Mick Doohan in 1998.

Martin was eleventh fastest (+1.056s) on his Aprilia debut at last November’s Barcelona test.

He will ride with the #1 for the first time during the Official Sepang MotoGP test from February 5-7.

Martin’s team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is keeping the 72 for his debut season on an RS-GP.