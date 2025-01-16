Valentino Rossi shares touching details about family life as a father

A joyous Valentino Rossi has shared details about how his life has changed as a father.

Rossi and his partner Francesca recently welcomed their second daughter, Gabriella.

Giulietta, born in 2022, is the couple’s first baby.

Rossi was teased on an Italian radio show about the legendary stories of his late night antics during his MotoGP heyday.

“The baby’s arrival has totally changed the cards on the table,” he laughed.

“Now, I wake up first to take Giulietta to school. Then I make the milk.

“I have to wake up at 7:45am!”

Rossi responded to stories that he would party until 4am before MotoGP races.

“These stories, over time, have become legendary,” he replied.

“4am is a bit late. I can’t say that it didn’t happen…

“I was out late, but not this late. Perhaps 1am…”

Rossi was speaking from his ranch in Tavullia, where last weekend he welcomed a who’s who of motorcycle racing talent for his annual showpiece.

Rossi and Luca Marini were forced to settle for a podium finish in the 100km of Champions race.

“It has become an annual race at the ranch,” he said.

“We invite champions from different categories.

“It is an endurance race. Pairs of riders take turns in the pits every five laps, like in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I am on the Yamaha, Luca Marini is on a Honda.

“It’s the only official race I do on a bike, so it’s very important.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

