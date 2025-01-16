WATCH LIVE: Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi unveil 2025 Aprilia MotoGP livery
Will reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin race with the #1?
Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will reveal his new 2025 Aprilia livery and if he will race with the number one plate during a launch ceremony in Italy today (Thursday).
The Spaniard, who made history by winning the 2024 title for the Independent Pramac Ducati team, will be joined by new team-mate Marco Bezzecchi for the presentation.
Follow the launch, which starts at 11am UK time (12 CET), as it happens below:
Aprilia ran a factory line-up of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales from mid-2021 until the end of last year, when Espargaro retired (then switched to HRC testing duties) and Vinales switched to jTech3 KTM.
The RS-GP has taken four MotoGP victories (plus four Sprint wins) in recent seasons, making it the only machine other than Ducati to win a grand prix since KTM in 2022.