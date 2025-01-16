WATCH LIVE: Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi unveil 2025 Aprilia MotoGP livery

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will reveal his new 2025 Aprilia livery and if he will race with the number one plate during a launch ceremony in Italy today (Thursday).

The Spaniard, who made history by winning the 2024 title for the Independent Pramac Ducati team, will be joined by new team-mate Marco Bezzecchi for the presentation.

Follow the launch, which starts at 11am UK time (12 CET), as it happens below:

Remote video URL

Aprilia ran a factory line-up of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales from mid-2021 until the end of last year, when Espargaro retired (then switched to HRC testing duties) and Vinales switched to jTech3 KTM.

The RS-GP has taken four MotoGP victories (plus four Sprint wins) in recent seasons, making it the only machine other than Ducati to win a grand prix since KTM in 2022.