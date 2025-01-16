Aprilia prepares ten RS-GPs for the Sepang MotoGP test

“It’s the biggest effort that we have done for sure”

2025 Aprilia launch: Bonora, Bezzecchi, Rivola, Martin, Sterlacchini
2025 Aprilia launch: Bonora, Bezzecchi, Rivola, Martin, Sterlacchini

After bringing two new-spec machines to the Barcelona post-season test, Aprilia has revealed it will have ten 2025-spec bikes ready for the upcoming Sepang MotoGP test.

Debuting the future bike last November “was a first” for Aprilia, team manager Paolo Bonora confirmed at today’s team launch.

“But it was one of the key points, to bring the new specification of the bike to understand the comments from the new two riders.”

Those two new riders are reigning world champion Jorge Martin and triple race winner Marco Bezzecchi, both arriving from satellite Ducati teams.

The pair were eleventh and 13th quickest during their debut test, riding the 2024 and 2025 RS-GPs.

For the next test, at Sepang in early February, all four Factory and Trackhouse riders will have a pair of 2025 machines available, plus another two for test rider Lorenzo Savadori, meaning a total of ten bikes.

“Yes, it’s the biggest effort that we have done for sure,” Bonora confirmed. “So we are happy about this, but in particular we'd like to thank all the people in Aprilia Racing and both teams.”

Not only Martin and Bezzecchi are new to Aprilia, but technical director Sterlacchini, who takes over from HRC-bound Romano Albesiano.

“I can't wait to be in Sepang to see the new line-up,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola. “It was already such a good motivation in Barcelona. In fact, even the day before the test was something special.

“We’ve changed a lot. Also with Fabiano, we have a new challenge. Let’s say the last thing we miss is motivation! We can't wait.”

Sterlacchini arrives after a long career at Ducati, then two years at KTM.

“In motorcycle racing, the combination between engineering and the feeling of the rider, the confidence that they have, is super important,” he said.

“Because a key part of the performance is how much the rider can easily push the bike to the limit.”

The Italian added: “As usual, you have to work in all areas, developing all aspects to not have any weak points.

“But for sure we concentrated in this first part of the [2025] development in the area of engine and aerodynamics because obviously, we have the homologation for those parts at the beginning of the season.

“Then we are working also in some vehicle aspects, electronic aspects. So we’ve tried to improve the bike for the whole project, let’s say.”

Meanwhile, with eight wins (GP and Sprints) by former riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in recent seasons, and now the arrival of Martin and the #1 plate, Rivola feels “the championship must be our target”.

Aprilia’s best MotoGP riders' championship position is fourth by Espargaro in 2022.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Aston Martin respond to claim about £1 billion pursuit of Max Verstappen
Verstappen, Alonso
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin on Aprilia MotoGP relationship: “I will kill for them”
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia start Day 1 as teammates with handshake
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
Nico Rosberg casts early Max Verstappen F1 retirement verdict
Nico Rosberg quit F1 days after winning his first world title
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia says MotoGP must heed “warning from KTM’s situation”
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff claims he ‘never planned’ to sign Max Verstappen at Mercedes for 2025
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3h ago
One F1 driver named as surprise pick to lose race seat
Yuki Tsunoda is out of contract at the end of 2025
MotoGP News
4h ago
Aprilia prepares ten RS-GPs for the Sepang MotoGP test
2025 Aprilia launch: Bonora, Bezzecchi, Rivola, Martin, Sterlacchini
F1 Feature
5h ago
Which of these five axed F1 drivers has the best chance of returning?
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
Opinion: The risky game Jorge Martin is playing with MotoGP number choice
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 launch