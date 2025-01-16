Aprilia prepares ten RS-GPs for the Sepang MotoGP test

After bringing two new-spec machines to the Barcelona post-season test, Aprilia has revealed it will have ten 2025-spec bikes ready for the upcoming Sepang MotoGP test.

Debuting the future bike last November “was a first” for Aprilia, team manager Paolo Bonora confirmed at today’s team launch.

“But it was one of the key points, to bring the new specification of the bike to understand the comments from the new two riders.”

Those two new riders are reigning world champion Jorge Martin and triple race winner Marco Bezzecchi, both arriving from satellite Ducati teams.

The pair were eleventh and 13th quickest during their debut test, riding the 2024 and 2025 RS-GPs.

For the next test, at Sepang in early February, all four Factory and Trackhouse riders will have a pair of 2025 machines available, plus another two for test rider Lorenzo Savadori, meaning a total of ten bikes.

“Yes, it’s the biggest effort that we have done for sure,” Bonora confirmed. “So we are happy about this, but in particular we'd like to thank all the people in Aprilia Racing and both teams.”

Not only Martin and Bezzecchi are new to Aprilia, but technical director Sterlacchini, who takes over from HRC-bound Romano Albesiano.

“I can't wait to be in Sepang to see the new line-up,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola. “It was already such a good motivation in Barcelona. In fact, even the day before the test was something special.

“We’ve changed a lot. Also with Fabiano, we have a new challenge. Let’s say the last thing we miss is motivation! We can't wait.”

Sterlacchini arrives after a long career at Ducati, then two years at KTM.

“In motorcycle racing, the combination between engineering and the feeling of the rider, the confidence that they have, is super important,” he said.

“Because a key part of the performance is how much the rider can easily push the bike to the limit.”

The Italian added: “As usual, you have to work in all areas, developing all aspects to not have any weak points.

“But for sure we concentrated in this first part of the [2025] development in the area of engine and aerodynamics because obviously, we have the homologation for those parts at the beginning of the season.

“Then we are working also in some vehicle aspects, electronic aspects. So we’ve tried to improve the bike for the whole project, let’s say.”

Meanwhile, with eight wins (GP and Sprints) by former riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in recent seasons, and now the arrival of Martin and the #1 plate, Rivola feels “the championship must be our target”.

Aprilia’s best MotoGP riders' championship position is fourth by Espargaro in 2022.