Casey Stoner joins Mick Doohan in exclusive “quartet of legends”

Casey Stoner has been named a “Legend” by Motorsport Australia.

Two-time MotoGP World Champion Casey Stoner has been named as a ‘Legend’ in the Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame, joining Mick Doohan in the category.

In total, there are now four people in the Legend category of the Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame: Stoner, Doohan, and Australian F1 World Champions Alan Jones and Jack Brabham.

Stoner’s elevation to Legend status in the Hall of Fame was announced during a ceremony held by Motorsport Australia at this weekend’s F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Motorsport Australia says his induction to what it calls the “quartet of legends” recognises Stoner’s “outstanding contribution to the sport, with 38 Grand Prix victories, including six consecutive wins at Phillip Island, and World Championships in 2007 and 2011.”

There were also a number of new additions to the Hall of Fame during the ceremony in Melbourne.

These included three-time AMA National Champion Chad Reed (2004 250cc Supercross, 2008 450cc Supercross, 2009 450cc Motocross): motocross racer from Australia with the most top class titles until Jett Lawrence won the 2024 Supermotocross World Championship – his fourth premier class AMA title.

Other inductees this year were: Jemma Wilson, Jessica Gardiner, and Tayla Jones of the Australian Women’s International Six Day Enduro Team which won five consecutive titles from 2013–2017; eight-time top fuel motorcycle drag racing champion Chris Matheson; Gold Star Champion and winner of the 1969 JAF Grand Prix Leo Geoghegan; 18-time national karting champion David Sera; and NASCAR crew chief John Sidney.

2025’s additions to the Hall of Fame bring the total number of inductees to 99 since the HoF was introduced by Motorsport Australia in 2016.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

