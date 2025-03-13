Injured MotoGP champion Jorge Martin provides recovery update in surprise video call

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin made a surprise video call appearance during Thursday's Argentine pre-event press conference, updating fans and media on his recovery progress.

The Spanish rider has been sidelined from the opening two rounds due to fractures in his left wrist, sustained just as he was preparing for a comeback from earlier testing injuries.

That timeline left room for a potential Aprilia race debut at the next round in COTA. However, Martin has now ruled that out, also casting doubt on his participation in the Qatar GP on April 11-13.

“I'm struggling to recover as fast as I would like," Martin admitted. "I won’t be in Austin. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready for Qatar yet, either.

"I’d like to make some kind of test before returning to racing.”

While Martin could use a production Superbike to evaluate his fitness, the next chance to try a MotoGP bike outside of a grand prix weekend would be the Official test following Round 5, at Jerez from April 25-27.

Marquez brothers, Bagnaia send their support

Buriram winner and early championship leader Marc Marquez, who has been caught out in the past after returning early from injuries, backed Martin’s approach, saying:

“I already sent a message to him to just respect his body. I think it’s a smart decision not to race in Austin - it’s a physically demanding circuit. But keep going Jorge, you will feel better day by day and we’re waiting for you here.”

Thai GP runner-up Alex Marquez added: "Take your time and for sure when you come back, you’ll be as fast as always.”

Martin’s former title rival Francesco Bagnaia echoed: “Forza! We need the number 1 back on track. Fighting with Jorge is always intense. So come back soon, but take your time [to get fully fit].”

"Thank you guys," Martin replied. "I'm missing being on track with you. I will listen to my body as Marc says and come back when I'm 100 percent."

Jorge Martin's nightmare start to 2025

Martin made history last season as the first Independent rider to win the MotoGP title in the modern era with Pramac Ducati. He then became the first reigning champion since Valentino Rossi to switch manufacturers, moving to Aprilia.

However, his debut with Aprilia at November’s Barcelona test was followed by a disastrous start to 2025.

Martin suffered two highside crashes in just 13 laps during Sepang testing, with the second crash resulting in a fractured metacarpal in his right hand and multiple fractures to the metatarsals in his left foot. The cause of the crash remains a point of contention between Aprilia and Michelin.

Surgery was required for his hand injury, forcing him to miss the final pre-season test. Despite that setback, he was on track for a return at the Thai season opener - until yet another accident struck.

While training on a supermoto bike, Martin suffered a brutal highside, resulting in a complex fracture of the radius and additional damage to his left hand.

Aprilia's strong start from Ogura

With Martin out, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori has stepped in alongside new signing Marco Bezzecchi.

But it was Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura who carried the RS-GP challenge during Martin’s absence in Thailand, finishing fourth (Sprint) and fifth (GP) as the highest-placed non-Ducati rider.

"It's hard to watch from home, but I will follow closely again this weekend," Martin said. "I'm cheering for Aprilia, hopefully they can improve a bit more and be close to the podium."