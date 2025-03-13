Alex Marquez explains where factory Ducati rivals are “half a step ahead”

Alex Marquez says his factory Ducati rivals Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are “half a step ahead” of him coming into the 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix.

The Gresini rider made a strong start to the year in Thailand, as he guided his GP24 Ducati to runner-up spots in qualifying, the sprint and the grand prix.

He currently sits second in the standings, eight points behind elder brother Marc Marquez, coming into this weekend’s Argentina GP.

The bikes Marc Marquez and Bagnaia are riding at the start of this season are very similar in spec to the GP24, though the 2024 engine in the works machines were upgraded prior to the Thai GP.

Coming into round two of the campaign, Alex Marquez believes he is “half a step” behind the two factory team riders and explains what they are able to do better on their bikes.

“I’m super happy to be in Argentina,” he said on Thursday.

“We started the season in a really good way, I think we did really good work during all the season.

“So, it’s just confirmed in the first race that we are doing good things during all the GP.

“But we need to improve a few things and I’m still saying that these two guys are still a half a step better than us.

“So we need to improve small thing, but every time we are closer and closer. So, just keep flowing, keep working and just keep enjoying. That’s the key to being fast.

“I mean, for me they have a little bit everything more under control than us.

“So, they have something more, especially Pecco really had the bike under control and he has a lot of experience with this bike.

“So, just small things. Marc has strong points, Pecco also, so we need to analyse those things and try to be closer to them to be faster.”

The last time MotoGP visited Argentina in 2023, Alex Marquez took his first pole in MotoGP and climbed onto the podium in the grand prix.

After the 2025 Thai GP, Marc Marquez warned that his brother would win races this season.

Asked about this, Alex Marquez said: “If he lets me, yeah.

“Jokes aside, we are making really good things. First victory or be top three in the championship, you have to make many things in a good way.

“We are doing that in a really good way.

“Now we have all the ingredients, so now we have to take it easy and if we do the thing in the correct way it will arrive. But no rush, everything has its time.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

