Pedro Acosta makes MotoGP crash discovery after Thailand spill

Pedro Acosta says he knows what caused his crash during the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix and understands how to stop it from happening again.

The KTM rider came into the 2025 season-opener at Buriram as a favourite to challenge for the podium, having shown strong pace on the RC16 relative to his brand stablemates.

However, he couldn’t match the pace of the rostrum battle and was running in ninth when he jumped off his KTM in the early stages of the 26-lap grand prix in Thailand.

Acosta - 2024’s most prolific crasher with 28 falls on the season - remounted to finish 19th and said afterwards that it seemed like it was “easier to unload the rear” of the 2025 KTM under braking than previously.

Ahead of this weekend’s Argentine GP, Acosta says he understands now why the crash happened and is confident it won’t occur again - though remained tight-lipped on details.

“I already understand what happened in Thailand, and I know what needs to change to prevent that from happening again,” he is quoted by es.motorsport.com as saying.

“I know a lot of things, but I won’t say anything.”

Acosta hasn’t raced at Termas de Rio Hondo in the MotoGP class, after it dropped off the calendar in 2024 due to a lack of government funding amid budget cuts in the country.

In his only two visits to the Argentine venue, Acosta was 12th in the 2023 Moto2 race and seventh in the 2022 Moto2 contest.

KTM enjoyed a solid 2023 Argentine GP after Brad Binder came from 15th on the grid to win the sprint race.

In that year’s grand prix, Jack Miller guided his factory RC16 through the wet conditions to finish sixth.

With track conditions typically dirty at the seldom-used Rio Hondo track, Acosta expects FP1 to be a write-off on Friday morning and the weekend at large to be tough given his lack of data at the venue.

“Friday morning’s session will probably be a waste of time, as the conditions won’t be right for racing,” he said.

“It will be difficult because we’re coming in with no data, but Brad Binder won the last sprint held here in the dry.”