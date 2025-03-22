The “most aggressive” MotoGP rider with “red mist” pinpointed

The MotoGP rider who is “the most aggressive” has been identified.

The dubious description has been given to Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.

He has been a breakthrough star of the first two rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season, trailing only his esteemed brother Marc Marquez.

Alex has finished P2 in both sprint races and both grands prix in Thailand and Argentina.

Notably, he has out-paced factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia who benefits from newer machinery.

Alex Marquez 'learned to control' his 'red mist'

“The problem for Alex is inconsistency,” TNT Sports’ Suzi Perry said during the Argentina weekend about the Gresini’s rider old issues.

“He has flashes of brilliance, but then red mist.”

Michael Laverty agreed: “He is so aggressive in the early laps. Probably the most aggressive rider.

“I remember he messed up [Johann Zarco] a few times last season. Zarco had some things to say about Alex.

“He’s so mild-mannered, smiling. But when the visor goes down? Red mist is definitely a thing for Alex.

“He has learned to control. He is so fast at every track we’ve been to so far.

“He could be the surprise package of the 2025 season - he could fight at every track, be a thorn in Pecco’s side, and trouble Marc on occasions.”

Alex Marquez sits second in the championship after two rounds, 16 points shy of his brother’s total.

He was not widely tipped to fight for the championship during pre-season.

But Marc has claimed that Alex can win multiple races this year.

“Despite being mild-mannered he has optimistic expectations,” Laverty said about Alex’s realistic goals.

“He believes in himself.

“Knowing how good Marc is, it’s being best-of-the-rest.

“He will be working to be as good as Marc, to learn that craft to extract something extra out of the bike and the tyres. Nobody else can do it.

“Out of everyone on the grid, Marc will help Alex more than any other teammate.”

Alex has already responded to some observations that the brothers do not race each other as viciously as they might race another rival.

He demanded for talk to stop that he shows too much respect to Marc when they are on-track.