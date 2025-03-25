Jorge Martin’s Aprilia replacement “not 100%” ahead of COTA MotoGP comeback

Lorenzo Savadori will be at Americas GP after missing Argentina round with injury

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP replacement Lorenzo Savadori admits he is “not 100%” ahead of the Americas Grand Prix after injury forced him out of the Argentina GP.

With reigning world champion Jorge Martin sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his wrist in a training incident ahead of the opening round of 2025, Aprilia has relied on test rider Lorenzo Savadori to take his place in the factory garage.

However, the 31-year-old suffered a partial shoulder dislocation during qualifying for the Argentina GP, which forced him to pull out of the sprint before the chequered flag.

Aprilia elected to scratch him for the grand prix to allow him to begin his recovery ahead of the Americas GP, after Martin confirmed during the Argentina weekend that he would also miss the COTA event.

Ahead of his debut at the Texan venue, Savadori admits he hasn’t recovered fully from his Argentina injury.

“Just like Argentina, Austin is a track where I’ve never ridden, and it is known to be a tough and rather physically demanding circuit,” Savadori said.

“After my injury in Argentina, I’m still not at 100% fitness, but I’ll continue to give it my all.

“I can’t wait to try out this fantastic track and continue development on the RS-GP25 to improve it even more.”

All eyes are on Aprilia this weekend coming to Austin following its win with Maverick Vinales at the circuit last season.

It marked the only time Ducati was defeated in a grand prix throughout the entire 2024 campaign.

Marco Bezzecchi’s solid start to life as a factory Aprilia rider was interrupted by a Turn 1 collision with Fabio Quartararo in Argentina that took the former out on the spot.

He was assessed an official warning for the crash as it was a first offence.

Looking ahead to the Americas GP, Bezzecchi says: “I'm happy to go to Austin, especially because I want to make up for the last race.

“It will be a challenging track, the most physically demanding on the MotoGP calendar, but I'm very motivated.

“I'm really looking forward to this weekend with my team - we're getting to know each other better and things are moving in the right direction.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
19m ago
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness’s Honda return “like an old pair of slipper”
John McGuinness, Honda Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton advised to follow his gut instinct again after Ferrari F1 move
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
59m ago
Valencia gets new MotoGP deal from 2027
MotoGP Valencia GP 2023
BSB News
1h ago
Returning National Superstock Honda team confirm 2025 rider
BSB
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati insider’s theory throws doubt on Marc Marquez domination
Marc Marquez

More News

Moto3 News
1h ago
Marc Marquez protege set for Moto3 debut in America
Maximo Quiles, Aspar Moto3 team, 2025 Jerez Moto3 test
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff drops another hint over George Russell’s Mercedes F1 future
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari DSQ for underweight F1 car in China branded as “inexcusable”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jorge Martin’s Aprilia replacement “not 100%” ahead of COTA MotoGP comeback
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Sebastian Vettel has “fingers crossed” for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 title bid
Sebastian Vettel & Lewis Hamilton