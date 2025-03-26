Jorge Martin: “I never thought an injury could last so long”

Jorge Martin offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his MotoGP injury recovery.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has given fans a glimpse into his recovery through the first episode of his new YouTube vlog.

Martin, who made history as the first satellite champion of the MotoGP era with Pramac last season, managed just 13 laps of 2025 testing for Aprilia before injuring his right hand and left foot at Sepang.

The Spaniard was at least on course to make the Thai season opener until suffering even more serious left wrist injuries while preparing for his MotoGP comeback on a supermoto bike on February 24th.

He’s been sidelined ever since and, while preparing breakfast in the Vlog, Martin jokes about his fitness:

"The other day [Massimo] Rivola called me asking how much [weight] I had [put on] with the injury... I told him a couple of kilos. Well, it was four! But now I can train, I’ll get back to my target quickly."

Martin’s current regime includes strength and cardio work combined with special therapy for his wrist and foot, including a hyperbaric chamber.

But it’s a slow process.

"The first two weeks were pretty hard. You have doubts. You say maybe I won’t be the same as before.

“But I’m starting to see the light now I can train again.

“Those weeks without being able to leave the house were killing me.

“I don’t know when I’ll return but I’m already in the process. I’m eating well, I can laugh, I can cough - because before the rib hurt.”

Martin hadn’t missed a MotoGP race since his rookie 2021 campaign when he skipped three rounds due to multiple fractures in a brutal accident at Portimao.

"I never thought that an injury could last so long,” he admits while cycling.

“Portimao was very hard, but after a month I was already on the bike. But now it’s been six weeks and still the return to MotoGP is far away.

“But there’s no other choice, we are working hard and it is what it is.

“Every day we are closer to recovering, that’s the current motivation.”

The Spaniard has already been ruled out of the first three rounds, including this weekend’s COTA event, but could make a return in Qatar (April 11-13).

His physiotherapist added: "Here there is no other question than to be consistent, and day-by-day keep stepping up [the training and therapy] so that he can get back on the bike and do what he does best.”

Martin took his first MotoGP victory, also the first ever for a satellite Ducati rider, just a few rounds after his return from the Portimao injuries in 2021.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

