How to watch Americas MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 Americas MotoGP on March 28-30, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Americas MotoGP start times below.

The third round of the 2025 MotoGP season is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

It is a happy hunting ground, historically, for Marc Marquez who counts COTA among his favourite tracks.

Factory Ducati rider Marquez has won all four races so far in 2025, across two rounds.

He has dominated his teammate Pecco Bagnaia, who also trails Gresini's Alex Marquez.

All eyes are on Marc Marquez and whether he can dominate again at COTA.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AMERICAS MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Americas MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Americas MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AMERICAS MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Americas MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

