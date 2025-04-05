Maverick Vinales’ worrying KTM shout: “Maybe it will take a month, maybe a year”

Maverick Vinales has no clue when KTM will be competitive enough to win a MotoGP race, admitting the brand are in a “painful moment”.

Vinales swapped his factory Aprilia seat for a ride at Tech3 KTM this year, where he has found uncompetitive machinery.

Vinales remains the most recent non-Ducati rider to win a grand prix in the premier class, dating back a year to COTA in 2024 when he won on the Aprilia.

At KTM he has the unique chance to make history as a MotoGP winner with a fourth brand, but that dream looks a long way off.

“I know it’s a long time that KTM haven’t won a race,” Vinales said.

“It will be good but, at the moment, it’s far away. I don’t want to look too much at this objective, because I will get frustrated.

“I chose a really big challenge, probably the biggest one I had. But I am ready for it.

“As soon as I switched from Yamaha to Aprilia, this experience gave me a lot of information which I can apply now.

“I have always been at the front. So it’s not easy to see myself struggling to be there.

"But I know it takes time.

“Basically, this year I am always working on patience and confidence.

“For the rest, I am optimistic and happy.

“I don’t know how many years it will be take. Like always, maybe it will take a month, or maybe one year.

“I need to change something for next year to really be competitive. Because, we have to remember, that we are quite far from the main guys.

“Now it’s the painful moment where you work and work, and it looks like things aren’t happening. But, suddenly they will happen.”

Maverick Vinales points to 'something I am struggling with'

Vinales is keeping a close eye on Tech3 teammate Enea Bastianini, who has also struggled in his adaptation from riding a Ducati, and factory duo Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

“If I compare to the guys who ride my bike, I am quite close. Soon I will be at the maximum,” Vinales said.

“There are a few things I can see in the data that I am doing well. That is nice because, if I fix two or three things which are small, I can make a big step and be closer to the top guys.

“It’s a matter of time, to put everything together.

“The braking area is something I am struggling with. It is a technique, I need to get into the different technique. As soon as I get it, I will be faster.”

Vinales hopes that KTM bring significant upgrades for the European part of the season.

“When we arrive to Europe, to Jerez for the first test, we’ll see what we have or what we don’t have,” he said.

“It’s too early to say about how hard we are trying, or not. At the moment I don’t know.”

For now, Vinales is battling away to stay ahead of Bastianini, at least.

“The goal this season is to be at the level of my teammates. To try to be in front,” he said.

“It will be hard because they have a lot of experience, and they are fast riders. But this is my priority.”