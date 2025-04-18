Revealed: Staggering nine-figure Honda deal that Marc Marquez rejected

Honda reportedly put astonishing money on the table to keep Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

The money on offer from Honda to keep Marc Marquez has been revealed - and it’s jaw-dropping.

Marquez was the highest-paid MotoGP rider after signing a Honda contract in 2022.

But after his machinery became uncompetitive, causing crashes and injuries, Marquez opted to break the contract early to join Gresini Ducati.

Honda made a last-ditch attempt to keep Marquez by putting incredible money on the table, it has been reported.

Marquez was offered a new four-year contract totalling €100m, meaning he could have pocketed €25m per season until the end of 2027, according to AS.

Marquez turned it down in favour of a move to Gresini, which has since led to the factory Ducati seat.

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Sometimes you even give up money"

"Yes, I knew, but for someone who wants to win, money shouldn't be a problem,” Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna told the Spanish newspaper who presented the figures to him.

“If you want to win, you need to give up so many things that sometimes you even give up money."

Dall’Igna did concede about the purported €100m Honda deal: "That's a lot of money..."

To put the colossal numbers in context, Marquez’s refusal of Honda’s offer means that Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo is now MotoGP’s highest-paid rider.

Quartararo’s latest Yamaha deal is worth a reported €12m per season - less than half of what Marquez could have earned at Honda.

But Marquez prioritised sporting history above his bank balance.

This year, he has a great chance to win a ninth world championship which would tie the tally set by Valentino Rossi.

Arguably for the first time in his career, Marquez is riding the best machinery on the MotoGP grid.

It was all made possible because he rejected life-changing money from Honda to instead step onto a Ducati.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
22s ago
Christian Horner blasts ‘noise’ around Max Verstappen future
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
39m ago
Max Verstappen “downsides” highlighted, Mercedes warned off
Russell, Verstappen
F1 Results
44m ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Pierre Gasly
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: KTM is “the first time I’ve had a fast bike”
Maverick Vinales, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Key judgement on Marc Marquez's form from within KTM - Exclusive
Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

Le Mans News
2h ago
BMW “approached” by other teams to run factory IMSA LMDh programme
BMW M Hybrid V8
F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE!
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
What Lewis Hamilton said in response to his early Ferrari F1 critics
Lewis Hamilton
BSB News
3h ago
Kyle Ryde and Bradley Ray break cover on new bikes at BSB test
Kyle Ryde
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell would ‘understand’ Mercedes signing Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen continues to be linked to Mercedes