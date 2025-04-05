Jack Miller reveals Yamaha “weren’t pleased with my attitude”, "saved by" Pramac

Jack Miller has described Yamaha’s annoyance with him - which almost cost him his MotoGP future.

Several months later, Miller is Yamaha's top-placed rider in the MotoGP standings after three rounds. He sits in 11th, after sailing to a mightily impressive P5 finish in Texas last time out.

But Miller’s hopes to extend his career into 2025 looked to be finished when he lost his KTM seat last year.

But Pramac Yamaha - the satellite team who also finalised their move from Ducati last summer - swooped in to rescue him.

But the deal, and Miller’s MotoGP career, hinged on Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti persuading Yamaha who were unhappy with the rider.

“I got the flick from [KTM] and was on my arse, essentially, midseason,” Miller told the Gypsy Tales podcast before COTA.

“It didn’t look like there were too many [available seats] left. It was all but done.

“You try and find out what’s going on, and what’s available, who’s willing to have you, or take you on. It wasn’t looking good.

“I was saved by Paolo essentially.

“I said some things that I shouldn’t have said, like a ***head. Me being me. Sarcastic.

“Yamaha weren’t that pleased with my attitude, you could say.

“It was something that could have been cleared up easily. And it was, eventually.

“But I didn’t know it was an issue. Or what I’d done wrong. But you never do when you’re a sarcastic idiot!

“I shoot myself in the foot sometimes. But when it comes to my job, I am extremely serious. I want to do the best every time I get on the bike.

“Paolo went to bat for me. He was able to persuade, and get it over the line. I am thankful.

“I have never seen a manufacturer more dedicated to getting back to the top.”

Pramac’s addition to the Yamaha stable has doubled the brand’s presence on the MotoGP grid to four bikes.

The additional riders and bikes will provide the extra data that Yamaha hope to use to boost their bid to return to the top of MotoGP.

Miller has been paired with Miguel Oliveira in a duo which brings experience of MotoGP’s Ducati, Honda, KTM and Aprilia.

Jack Miller explains KTM problem which led to axe

Jack Miller

Miller spent two years as a factory KTM rider, having left Ducati previously.

He finished 11th and 14th overall, both times trailing teammate Brad Binder.

But a problem last year which Miller was unable to overcome led to him being replaced by Pedro Acosta, who shone in his rookie campaign.

“We changed the tyre casing on the rear and, since then, the bike stopped working for me,” Miller said.

“I was smacking my head against the table trying to work out what I could do.

“It created so much grip. Other bikes were able to benefit in terms of stopping and accelerating with both tyres.

“We weren’t able to. I got rear chatter.

“I was beating my head against the wall. [The engineers] were seeing some chatter. But what was on the data was not the same frequency with what we were getting.

“The other boys were able to ride through it. But go behind them, and their wings aren’t moving. It’s not doing the same thing.

“Whether it was a weight thing? Me and Augusto Fernandez struggled a lot last year. Augusto is a bigger guy like myself, 68-70kg. Brad is 63-64kg, Pedro is very light.

“That was the only thing I could put it down to.

“Pedro, as a rookie, had some great races. It was like night and day.”