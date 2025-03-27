Trackhouse ditches Gulf livery for home MotoGP round

The Trackhouse Racing team has confirmed it will switch liveries on its satellite Aprilia for its home MotoGP Americas Grand Prix, ditching the iconic Gulf colours it has so far run.

The American outfit turned heads at the start of the 2025 season when it announced during the Thai Grand Prix weekend that it would be switching to a Gulf livery.

Oil giant Gulf entered into a partnership with Trackhouse late last year, though not as a title sponsor.

This special livery was always billed as being for the opening two rounds only, with team now returning to the colours it launched in January.

The livery it will run this weekend at COTA is what Trackhouse calls its corporate colours, bringing the MotoGP design more in line with its NASCAR effort.

The Trackhouse team is without a title sponsor still, with team boss Davide Brivio noting in the winter that the livery on the bikes could change at various points this year depending on new partnership deals.

The outfit also ran an alternate livery during pre-season testing, which differed from its launch colours.

We have prepared one livery for the winter test,” Brivio said in January.

“And then we are in discussions with potential partners for the future.

“So, if things will go well, we might welcome some partners. And so, as a consequence as that we will have to review our livery again.

“Last year, for instance, we changed the livery in the middle of the season.

“We don’t have a plan for that in 2025, but we try to be creative and I expect you will see some different liveries through the year.”

Trackhouse isn’t the only team altering its livery for the Americas Grand Prix.

VR46 Racing announced earlier this week that it would be replacing is fluorescent yellow and white colours with a one-off design as a nod to ‘American culture’.

No other details about the livery have been revealed yet.

The Trackhouse team comes into its home round in America having had a top eight result for rookie Ai Ogura stripped from it in Argenrina, after his Aprilia was found to have been running a non-homologated ECU software. 

Ogura was disqualified from the Argentina GP having taken the chequered flag in eighth, though this did promote his team-mate Raul Fernandez into the points in 15th. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

