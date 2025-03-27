The secret weapon Alex Marquez hopes to use to beat Marc Marquez in COTA MotoGP

Alex Marquez says he must “extract the potential” from the Marc Marquez data he has access to if he is to have any hope of beating his brother in the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

The Gresini Ducati rider comes into the third round of the campaign on a hot streak, having finished runner-up in the two sprints and two grands prix staged so far in 2025.

Alex Marquez pushed his older brother Marc Marquez hard in both races last time out in Argentina, with the latter expecting the Gresini rider to win grands prix at some point soon.

With seven victories at COTA during his career, the expectation is for Marc Marquez to dominate this weekend’s Americas GP.

Alex Marquez says this pressure on the factory Ducati rider is good from his perspective and hopes to be able to utilise the data he has access to in order to fight his brother.

“Many riders will be fast,” Alex Marquez, currently second in the MotoGP championship, said on Thursday at COTA.

“We know that Marc here has an extra potential, or extra advantage.

“But we need to focus on us, not on how the rest are doing and all that.

“I like that the focus is on Marc, that he has the pressure to win here because he has many times here.

“And we have his data, so we need to extract the potential, to analyse everything.

“I know before starting which corners he is super-fast in, so we need to focus on those ones.

“And like I said, try to focus on ourselves and later on we will try to see where we are in the sprint and in the race to try to achieve the maximum points.”

Alex Marquez hasn’t got a great record at COTA in the premier class, having managed a best result of 12th since his first visit in 2021.

Read more: What Marc Marquez's stunning MotoGP record in America tells us about 2025 COTA race

And while he notes that every race he comes to he feels even better on his Gresini-run GP24, he admits he arrives in America starting “from zero”.

“It’s true we arrive in a really good shape from the first two races,” he added.

“Many races that last year we struggled. This year we’re able to be really, really fast. And this is something really, really great.

“I say every time that I feel more comfortable and better with the bike.

“When I tried it in Montmelo I was really fast from the first moment, but every time I’m feeling more under control with the bike.

“My history, it looks like Austin is not one of my favourite tracks, especially in MotoGP, but I was quite unlucky in the past.

“In ’23 I was quite fast but then I had the contact with [Jorge] Martin in Turn 3.

“But the expectation has to be like every race that we arrive, race by race we start here from zero again like we did in Thailand and Argentina. We will see where we are.

“We have to achieve the maximum points in every race to be able to make good things in the end of the season.”