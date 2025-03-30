Marc Marquez knew he’d cause COTA MotoGP start chaos with late bike swap

Marc Marquez says his late decision to leave the grid and swap bikes in the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix was planned because “I really know the rules and how to be on the limit”.

Rainfall prior to the start of Sunday’s MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas led most riders to go to the grid on wet tyres.

Three riders - Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini and Ai Ogura - gambled on slicks.

Three minutes before the start, Marc Marquez bolted back into pitlane to get his dry bike, which triggered a number of riders to do the same.

The race start was ultimately delayed as chaos ensued, with the restart taking place under the original grid order - with Marquez on pole - and no penalties applied.

Marquez, who would eventually crashed out of the race, said: “I really know the rules and how to do and how to be on the limit all the time.

“I asked to [Marco] Rigamonti seven minutes before the start if the second bike was ready.

“He said to me yes, and then I said to him maybe I will leave the grid.

“Why? Because I predicted that when I leave… I saw that the rain tyres was not the correct strategy.

“And then I predicted that more than 10 riders would follow me, and then they would stop the race. So, it’s what happened.

“But yeah, we did everything well, we did everything perfect, everything was clear but we did the mistake in that Turn 5.”

What do the rules say on MotoGP start procedures?

The rules on the start procedure in this scenario, as stated in Article 1.18, say: “All adjustments must be completed by the display of the three-minute board.

“After this board is displayed, riders who still wish to make adjustments must push their machine to the pit lane. Such riders and their machines must be clear of the grid and in the pit lane before the display of the one-minute board, where they may continue to make adjustments, or change machine in MotoGP only.

“Such riders will start the warm up lap from the pit lane and will start the race from the back of the grid, provided that, in the MotoGP class only, weather-related tyre changes are not made.

“Such MotoGP riders who make any weather-related tyre change (rain to slick or vice versa, front or rear or both) at this time, compared to their tyres when leaving the grid (if the same machine is used to start the race) or compared to their tyres used on their final exit for the sighting lap (when a different machine is used to start the race), will start the warm up lap from pit lane, take their qualifying grid position and serve a ride through penalty when instructed by Race Direction (usually within the first three laps of the race).”

Another rule states, if more than 10 riders "will start the race from pit lane exit, the start will be delayed and a new start procedure will take place (Quick Start)."

This was the rule Marquez mentioned.

However, race director Mike Webb explained that the decision was made on safety grounds.

“We called for a delay and then quick start procedure due to safety concerns,” said Webb.

“Given the number of riders, bikes and pit staff on the grid and in the pitlane area, it was impossible to start the warm-up lap.

“A new race start was the safest way to respond to the unprecedented circumstances at the start of the grand prix.

“We will analyse the situation together with the teams and revisit the regulations.”