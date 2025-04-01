Maverick Vinales’ wild COTA MotoGP: Running, confusion and a pitlane comeback

Of the many surreal moments during Sunday’s chaotic COTA MotoGP start delay, one of the most bizarre involved Maverick Vinales running alongside the grid in search of his Tech3 KTM - just before the start was officially postponed.

In the aftermath of Marc Marquez’s dramatic last-minute sprint for his spare bike, Vinales was one of many riders who also dashed into pit lane.

But while the rest swapped onto their dry machines, Vinales reappeared at the back of the grid - then ran alongside the track to intercept his mechanics as they wheeled his original machine off the grid.

Vinales: “I thought the red flag had been shown”

"We were on the grid, I was with wet tyres, and the plan was to start [the race] and then swap bikes,” Vinales explained.

“But as many riders started to leave, I thought Race Direction had shown the red flag so everyone could have the same chances.”

With the start then officially delayed on safety grounds due to the number of riders, bikes and pit staff on the grid and in the pitlane area, Vinales was back on the grid for the restart.

But his troubles weren’t over yet.

More Drama: Stalled Bike Forces Pitlane Start

Vinales’ nightmare continued when his bike stalled twice, forcing him to abandon his tenth-place grid slot and start from pit lane.

“When we returned to the grid, the bike stopped twice, so I had to start from the pit lane, which was unlucky,” he said.

That left the Spaniard in last place by over ten seconds.

Maverick Vinales, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Vinales fought back to claim 14th, setting the ninth-fastest lap of the race.

“To be honest, I felt really good, I had a good rhythm, and we have clearly made improvements this weekend, so all I want is to continue in that direction with the team," he said.

“Today, we had the level to be inside the top five, so we need to keep believing that we can achieve that target. Qatar in two weeks can be a good track to do it, so let’s keep going."

Vinales’ team-mate Enea Bastianini was one of only three riders to correctly gamble on slicks for the original grid.

But with the race restart allowing everyone to switch bikes and tyres, the Italian lost his advantage and finished seventh in the restarted race.