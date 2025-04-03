Pedro Acosta urged by MotoGP champion to “jump at the opportunity” to leave KTM

MotoGP legend Kevin Schwantz says Pedro Acosta should “jump at the opportunity” to ditch KTM for a front-running bike, amid ongoing rumours over his future.

Pedro Acosta is currently contracted to KTM on a multi-year deal, but the uncompetitive start to the 2025 season for the brand as well as its uncertain future in MotoGP following its recent financial crisis has led to speculation that the 20-year-old could leave at the end of the campaign.

He has been linked to moves to VR46 Ducati and Honda, as well as Pramac Yamaha, though Acosta has continued to publicly throw his support behind KTM.

But 1993 500cc world champion Schwantz believes if the opportunity is there to go to a more competitive bike, Acosta must seize it.

“He had a couple of opportunities while running at the front last year to win a grand prix, but never quite pulled it off; he never made it to the end - at least not at that front position,” he told MotoGP’s world feed during the Americas Grand Prix.

“I think Pedro has a great career ahead of him.

“Take your time and learn what you can on the KTM, and if the opportunity is there to get on one of the bikes that are running at the very front, then I think at his age, he should jump at that opportunity.

“Being the guy who was never brave enough to jump ship, I would recommend that now.

“I tried a couple of times; I tried to ride a Yamaha once; I tried to ride a Honda once but never managed to get either one pulled off.

"I think as young as Pedro is, and I know KTM has given him his chances all the way up to where he is now, but if he doesn’t feel like things are quite going in the direction that he needs to be, if contracts are up, and there is a possibility to go to one of those teams who are running at the front, I think he would jump at that opportunity because there isn’t always going to be that possibility.”

KTM is currently third in the constructors’ table, though only a point clear of Aprilia, and hasn’t been able to do better than seventh in a grand prix yet in 2025.

Acosta is currently 13th in the standings on 16 points.