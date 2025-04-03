Miguel Oliveira ruled out of Qatar MotoGP round, replacement announced

The Pramac Yamaha squad have announced that Miguel Oliveira will miss next weekend’s MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The five-time MotoGP race winner was involved in a collision with Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer during the Argentina GP sprint race last month.

While he escaped any broken bones, Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the event due to damage to the ligaments of his left shoulder.

This put him on the sidelines for last weekend’s Americas Grand Prix, with Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez replacing him.

Following a medical check-up this week on his shoulder, Pramac have confirmed that Oliveira will miss next week’s fourth round of the season in Qatar.

Fernandez will once again deputise.

The full statement from the team read: “After undergoing further medical examinations to assess the recovery progress of his left shoulder— injured in a crash during the sprint race in Argentina — Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP regrets to inform that Miguel Oliveira will unfortunately have to miss the Qatar GP as well, scheduled for the weekend of April 13 at the Lusail circuit.

“As was the case last weekend at the GP of the Americas, where he finished 13th in Sunday‘s race, Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP test rider Augusto Fernandez has been confirmed as his replacement.”

Fernandez signed a deal in the winter to become a Yamaha test rider, after losing his place at the Tech3 KTM squad for 2025.

Around his duties as Oliveira’s replacement, it is unclear at this stage what other races Fernandez will be present for as he is set to contest six wildcards for Yamaha.

Despite the injury woes for Oliveira, Pramac has made a solid start to its first season with Yamaha machinery, with Jack Miller finishing fifth last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.