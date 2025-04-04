Pecco Bagnaia: 2024 MotoGP title loss ‘will take years to digest’

Bagnaia makes interesting revelation in new documentary

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Double MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia says “it will take me years to digest” how he lost the 2024 title despite winning more races than anyone else that year.

The factory Ducati rider was engaged in a season-long battle for the 2024 world championship with Pramac Ducati rival Jorge Martin.

Pecco Bagnaia won 11 grands prix out of 20 last season, matching a feat only a select few - such as Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo - have done in a single campaign.

But the Italian ultimately missed out on a third premier class crown by just 10 points to Martin, who only won three grands prix.

Despite his stunning victory record, Bagnaia’s championship charge was knocked by eight non-scores across the campaign.

Pecco Bagnaia makes MotoGP title admission

In the first part of a new YouTube documentary series entitles GOFREE, Bagnaia admits the loss of the 2024 title still weighs on him and believes it will do for some time.

“In the end of last season, it’s still there [in my head],” he said.

“I think it will take me years to digest that.

“What I tried to do over the winter was to analyse why I didn’t manage to win the title even though I won more races than anyone else.

“I couldn’t manage to bring home the title and that was difficult to accept, but surely important for my career because when you lose in this situation either you sink or your try to learn.”

The start to the 2025 season has not been easy for Bagnaia either, as he has been bested by team-mate Marc Marquez - in terms of speed - at every round so far.

Bagnaia was a distant third in the Thai Grand Prix, while he failed to make the podium in a race he finished for the first time since Austin 2023 at the Argentina GP, where he was fourth.

The Italian has struggled since the pre-season to get comfortable with the GP25, particularly under braking, though made a step forward in this area last weekend at the Americas GP.

Set to finish second at COTA, a crash for Marquez while he was 2.2s up the road gifted a first victory of the season to Bagnaia.

Heading to next weekend’s Qatar GP, Bagnaia is now only 12 points off new championship leader Alex Marquez, who is one point clear of older brother Marc Marquez.   

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
20m ago
Steve Mercer hits “massive milestone” after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
Steve Mercer with Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Credit: Instagram/Steve Mercer.
MotoGP News
40m ago
Major development tipped for Hungary MotoGP track
Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary, joins 2025 MotoGP and WorldSBK calendars
MotoGP News
44m ago
“90 percent” of reason for Honda’s improvement is pinpointed
Joan Mir
F1 News
54m ago
F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing
Liam Lawson
BSB News
1h ago
BSB Navarra test “not about being the fastest guy” for Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin, 2024 BSB Navarra test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

More News

BSB News
2h ago
McAMS Racing Yamaha team unveil 2025 BSB R1
McAMS Racing Yamaha
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: 2024 MotoGP title loss ‘will take years to digest’
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
NASCAR News
2h ago
Ross Chastain responds to Joey Logano’s “jackass” driving comments
Ross Chastain
RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness ‘can’t pull rabbits out of the hat anymore’ at Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner addresses Helmut Marko’s Adrian Newey claim about Yuki Tsunoda
Horner, Newey