Major development tipped for Hungary MotoGP track

The new Balaton Park circuit, which will host the 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, is set to stage a test in June prior to its premier class race debut.

The Hungarian GP was due to return to the calendar last year at the Balaton Park track, but was struck from the calendar owing to the facility not being ready in time to host MotoGP.

It was also set to stage a round of the World Superbike Championship, with that scrubbed for the same reason.

Balaton Park is set to make its MotoGP debut on the weekend of 22-24 August, with the circuit undergoing numerous layout modifications to make it safer.

World Superbikes is due to stage its Hungarian round at the venue a month prior, on the weekend of 25-27 July.

However, according to Italian publication GPOne, MotoGP will complete its first laps at Balaton Park in June with a test day.

Though no date has been confirmed, the day of running will be open to test riders to allow the manufacturers and Michelin to better prepare for the Hungarian GP in August.

It’s not clear how concession regulations will apply in this scenario, as the current rules state that Yamaha and Honda are able to test with its race riders during a season.

The rules state D rank concession manufacturers - in this case Yamaha and Honda - are not allowed to test at an circuit on the calendar within two weeks of a grand prix taking place at that venue.

In this scenario, Yamaha and Honda would be within the regulations to field its race riders.

MotoGP has only raced in Hungary twice, in 1990 and 1992, at the Hungaroring.

Honda won the first edition in 1990 with Mick Doohan, while Eddie Lawson took his Cagiva to the top step of the podium in 1992.

MotoGP attempted to return to Hungary in 2010 at the Balatonring, though financial problems during the construction of the venue meant it never took place.

The series replaced it with another Spanish round at Aragon, which has been a mainstay on the calendar - 2023 aside - ever since.