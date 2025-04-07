“Wrong” to be “waiting for Pecco Bagnaia to get going” in 2025, says ex-MotoGP rider

Pecco Bagnaia has had a largely tough start to 2025 MotoGP season

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Former MotoGP rider Randy Mamola has warned that it is “wrong” for fans to be thinking they are waiting for Pecco Bagnaia “to get going” in 2025, given his past form.

The double world champion faces his toughest career test in 2025 as Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati team-mate - a challenge the latter has so far been winning.

Until the Americas Grand Prix, Marquez had a 100% winning record across main races and sprints, as well as having a 100% pole record.

Pecco Bagnaia has yet to actually challenge Marquez head-to-head in 2025, though the Italian was able to pick up the pieces from his team-mate’s crash from the lead at COTA to win the Americas GP.

Mamola labels Bagnaia a “soft-hearted” person, but believes the start to 2025 is clouding the reality of what the double world champion is actually capable of.

“Pecco is a completely different person,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“Pecco is a very soft-hearted person, I would say. I’m sure you don’t want to get him angry.

“Obviously this year, 2025, has been very explosive.

“If you are a fan of Pecco, you’re waiting for him to get going. That’s wrong.

“Don’t forget, this is the guy who won 11 grands prix this year.”

On the dynamic at the factory Ducati team, Mamola believes management has administered “a lot of schooling” to keep tensions between Marquez and Bagnaia under control.

“It’s quite simple: they are very, very strong,” he added.

“Davide Tardozzi, [Gigi] Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali, they’re very strong-minded.

“I’m sure there has been a lot of schooling behind the scenes.

“Marc is Marc, and it’s not like he’s aggressive or wants revenge or wants anything: he wants what every ride wants, which is a world championship title.

“He’s been through a very long road to get back to where he is.

“I think Marc has changed a lot, entering into the factory team.

“I think he has grown up a lot, even though there are times when you can place more friction on each other.

“But I think there is a lot of friction going on, but you don’t really see it, and it’s easy for that.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
“Narrative” pointing at Marc Marquez struggle in Qatar is scrutinised
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia given important advice as Jorge Martin returns at Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Former racer, title-winning team owner Shigeaki Hattori dies after car crash
Shigeaki Hattori
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo gets Ducati comparison: “Rear is not helping the front”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull setup gamble: ‘I wanted a bit more consistency’
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Kenny Roberts Jr returns to the track on KR211V MotoGP machine
Kenny Roberts Jr, Valencia 2006
F1 News
2h ago
‘Not a good sign’ for Ferrari spotted from Lewis Hamilton on-board
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing weekend in Japan
F1 News
4h ago
McLaren suggest Max Verstappen’s title bid “very difficult to keep up” without best car
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen