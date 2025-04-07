“Wrong” to be “waiting for Pecco Bagnaia to get going” in 2025, says ex-MotoGP rider

Former MotoGP rider Randy Mamola has warned that it is “wrong” for fans to be thinking they are waiting for Pecco Bagnaia “to get going” in 2025, given his past form.

The double world champion faces his toughest career test in 2025 as Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati team-mate - a challenge the latter has so far been winning.

Until the Americas Grand Prix, Marquez had a 100% winning record across main races and sprints, as well as having a 100% pole record.

Pecco Bagnaia has yet to actually challenge Marquez head-to-head in 2025, though the Italian was able to pick up the pieces from his team-mate’s crash from the lead at COTA to win the Americas GP.

Mamola labels Bagnaia a “soft-hearted” person, but believes the start to 2025 is clouding the reality of what the double world champion is actually capable of.

“Pecco is a completely different person,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“Pecco is a very soft-hearted person, I would say. I’m sure you don’t want to get him angry.

“Obviously this year, 2025, has been very explosive.

“If you are a fan of Pecco, you’re waiting for him to get going. That’s wrong.

“Don’t forget, this is the guy who won 11 grands prix this year.”

On the dynamic at the factory Ducati team, Mamola believes management has administered “a lot of schooling” to keep tensions between Marquez and Bagnaia under control.

“It’s quite simple: they are very, very strong,” he added.

“Davide Tardozzi, [Gigi] Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali, they’re very strong-minded.

“I’m sure there has been a lot of schooling behind the scenes.

“Marc is Marc, and it’s not like he’s aggressive or wants revenge or wants anything: he wants what every ride wants, which is a world championship title.

“He’s been through a very long road to get back to where he is.

“I think Marc has changed a lot, entering into the factory team.

“I think he has grown up a lot, even though there are times when you can place more friction on each other.

“But I think there is a lot of friction going on, but you don’t really see it, and it’s easy for that.”