Alex Marquez on leading MotoGP standings: ‘Pressure is on the others to catch me’

Gresini’s Alex Marquez leads MotoGP points for the first time

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

New MotoGP championship leader Alex Marquez says he “can be more relaxed” coming into the Qatar Grand Prix because the pressure is on everyone else now to catch him.

A 100% record of runner-up finishes in 2025 so far, coupled with the crash for Marc Marquez at the Americas Grand Prix, has seen Alex Marquez take a one-point lead in the standings ahead of this weekend’s fourth round of the season.

The Gresini rider has never led the championship in MotoGP before and comes to a good venue for his team, who have celebrated maiden wins with Enea Bastianini and Fabio Di Giannantonio is recent years at Lusail.

Speaking on Thursday in Qatar about whether or not leading the championship changes anything for him, Alex Marquez said: “I mean, yeah, it’s another weekend, a normal weekend, but you can be more relaxed - it’s the others who have to recover points.

“I mean, you have that inside. But for us, for all the team, it’s like a present after all the hard work we did during last year and that we are doing this year, during the pre-season and all that.

“I think we did a really great job. Leading now, like I said, is like a present.

“So, we need to keep going like this. We are in really good form. It’s true that in Austin we struggled a little bit more than normal, especially in Sunday’s race because I was not feeling super good with the medium rear tyre.

“But we need to be there. We need to be realistic in our performance, in our things, trying not to make mistakes and trying to finish all the races. We are doing a really great job.

“[This] is just a normal weekend, try to extract the 100% as always and be as fast as we can.”

The Qatar GP has been a solid event for Alex Marquez in recent times, with the 28-year-old scoring top six finishes in the 2024 and 2023 races.

But he is reticent to use his past form and his current run of results as proof that this weekend will automatically go in his favour.

“It’s a good track for me, but I mean I have experience from the past that many tracks you arrive to that you love and you are struggling more than at ones where you struggle a lot at in the past,” he explained.

“So, like I said, it’s like a normal weekend for us, we need to extract the 100% potential from the FP1 and try to be really consistent and try to arrive on Sunday in a really good form.

“So, as I said, it’s a normal weekend, try to be focused until Sunday night and we’ll take our maximum and give our maximum as always to score the maximum points that we can.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
12m ago
Fernando Alonso fires shot at “last two eras of champions” in latest Max Verstappen praise
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
36m ago
Former FIA CEO breaks silence about ‘serious challenges’ she saw
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayam
MotoGP News
39m ago
Alex Marquez on leading MotoGP standings: ‘Pressure is on the others to catch me’
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
45m ago
Jorge Martin: “Big dominance from Ducati, big step from Aprilia”
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
56m ago
Jack Doohan reveals pain side-effects from massive F1 shunt
Jack Doohan

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “really happy” ahead of Assen WorldSBK return after 2024 horror crash
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits Qatar MotoGP ‘first track I’m not faster than rivals at’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri shrugs off Red Bull’s front wing clampdown talk: “We’ll be strong all year”
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz risks penalty by dropping expletive criticising FIA fine
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari ‘rushing upgrades through’ amid fundamental design flaw talk
Ferrari are bringing upgrades to their 2025 F1 car