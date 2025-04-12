Marc Marquez: “I read a lot ‘Alex is only in MotoGP because he’s the brother…’

Marc Marquez has criticised suggestions that Alex Marquez is only in MotoGP because of his older, more successful brother.

For the first time in their premier class careers this weekend at the Qatar MotoGP, Alex arrives as the championship leader.

He is one point clear of Marc Marquez at the top of the MotoGP standings after finishing P2 in all six races so far.

Marc crashed out of the lead of the Americas MotoGP last time out, surrendering his perfect start and his championship advantage.

With his brother now a genuine title rival, and a threat to win every race, Marc insists they have grown closer.

Marc Marquez: Alex Marquez 'has talent, needs his time'

“Right now, it’s even more tight, that relationship,” he told Motorsport. “Because we speak the same language.

“Sometimes when you are winning and your friend, or your brother in this case, is finishing 10th, and there’s eight tenths per lap difference or one second difference, then it’s difficult to speak about the same things.

“Because you are in a different way. But now we are super tight.

“I am super happy because he deserves it. During his career I have read a lot: ‘He is the brother of Marc, he’s only in MotoGP because he’s the brother…’

“He is a two-time world champion and he has talent. But he needs his time.

“When he finds the perfect bike for his riding style, he is able to be super fast.

“He will win races this year, maybe in Qatar! He will be fast here.

“I am happy for him. On the race track I will defend the red colours, and he will defend the Gresini colours.

“But the good thing is that we both ride for Ducati and we can speak about the small details.”

The Marquez brothers were teammates last season for Gresini Ducati when Marc was adjusting to a year-old bike, from his torrid Honda years.

Although Marc has now stepped onto a factory-spec machine, Alex has also made a significant improvement on a ‘24 Ducati.

The presence of both brothers at the front of all six races across the first three rounds has caused delight - but perhaps also some awkward confusion - in the Marquez family.

Marc admitted: “My mum is joking: ‘Be careful with overtakes!’

“If I need to talk to him, we will try. Nobody wants to make a mistake, not only with your brother, but also with other opponents because it’s dangerous for yourself and for other riders.

“It’s racing. They know the risk. But they are super happy now.

“They don’t know what advice to say to us! They say ‘keep going’.”