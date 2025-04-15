Marc Marquez’s "honest" verdict on Qatar MotoGP battles: “Depends on strategy..."

Marc Marquez lifts lid on tactical Qatar thriller: 'It depends on the strategy'

Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Marc Marquez staged a masterclass in strategy to win Sunday’s Qatar MotoGP, twice fighting back from third during the season’s most entertaining race - all thanks to tyre management.

The need to save rubber meant, rather than breaking clear and managing his advantage, the #93 didn’t show his cards until the closing stages.

And when he did, there was no doubt who the winner would be.

Marquez set his fastest lap of the race on lap 19 of 22, while nearest rivals Maverick Vinales and Francesco Bagnaia had peaked on laps 6 and 12 respectively.

Once he knew he had enough tyre left, the #93 was faster than his nearest rivals on each of the last five laps, quickly building a 1.8s advantage over Vinales while Bagnaia dropped 4.3s behind.

Podium lap times Qatar MotoGP
Podium lap times Qatar MotoGP

“I’ll speak honest. It depends on the strategy of the fastest rider on the track,” Marquez said about the Qatar spectacle.

“If the fastest rider stops the race, then we have a big group. If it’s like yesterday in the sprint race when I was pushing from the beginning, then the distance [between riders] is bigger.

“So today I slowed down in the first laps and I had a big group behind, but it was my strategy.

“Today I was calm because during the weekend – it was unexpected for me because we cannot forget that we are in Qatar - but I was the fastest out there.”

Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia: “This causes more fights”

Bagnaia, who rode from eleventh to the podium and was later promoted to second by a tyre-pressure penalty for Vinales, agreed that tyre wear was the main factor.

“It depends on the type of circuit, because there are circuits where you need to control the tyres. This is one of them,” Bagnaia said.

“You can’t push like you want from the start to the finish. Managing the tyres also means more fights, because the riders maybe from behind are pushing more to be leading.

“This causes more fights. I think it’s more for that reason. It’s just for the type of grip and circuit.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
3m ago
Porsche to introduce evo-spec 911 GT3 R in 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 Evo
MotoGP News
58m ago
“I said, ‘Come on, Maverick!’” - Vinales dreamed of history in Qatar charge
Vinales, Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pedro Acosta critical of MotoGP rule which denied Maverick Vinales
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
One F1 driver reveals dream to race at 24 Hours of Le Mans with McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
BSB News
1h ago
Ben Wilson returns to British Supersport with “underdog” team
BSB

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes reveals date for first major 2025 F1 car upgrade
George Russell, Mercedes
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez’s "honest" verdict on Qatar MotoGP battles: “Depends on strategy..."
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Fresh doubts cast over future of F1 in Imola
Imola
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri’s ‘mind control’ likened to legendary F1 world champion
Oscar Piastri is just three points off the lead of the world championship
F1 News
3h ago
Manchester United target surprise Mercedes F1 raid for data expert
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Sir Jim Ratcliffe