Johann Zarco delivers Honda’s best result in 18 months: “I race for this!”

Johann Zarco gave Honda’s improving MotoGP project a further boost in Qatar, charging to a hard-fought fifth under the Lusail lights.

That became fourth, and just 0.173s behind Franco Morbidelli and a belated podium, when runner-up Maverick Vinales was penalised for low tyre pressure.

It signified Zarco’s best performance since joining LCR and Honda’s highest race result since Marc Marquez’s podium at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Starting seventh on the grid, Zarco repeated the strong launch he’d made in Saturday’s Sprint and established himself in the front group.

From laps 12 to 19 Zarco was ahead of Morbidelli, in a fight for what would become the final podium place, but the VR46 rider retaliated with three laps to go.

“Fighting for the podium and having that pace and that feeling on the bike – it’s something really cool,” Zarco said.

“I’m so happy because I maintained a very good pace and to have this ‘podium pace’ is really fantastic. I race for this” I love it!

“The confusion with Alex Marquez and di Giannantonio [colliding] was a good help for me, because they are two fast guys.

“But I was able to maintain my pace, overtake Morbidelli and try to stay with Pecco.”

Johann Zarco used slipstream to his advantage at Qatar MotoGP

Zarco used the slipstream to help compensate for Honda’s well-documented struggles with top speed and acceleration.

“I knew that when I can stay behind the top guys on the last corner, then with the slipstream, I was saving two tenths per lap,” he explained. “When I was alone, I was maybe losing a bit.

“[So] the slipstream was a huge help,” he admitted. “But even without it, we’re improving. The bike is mine now - I know how to manage it, and I can adapt my style better each round.”

The Frenchman also described a tense final few laps, as he came under pressure from the Ducatis of Morbidelli and rookie Fermín Aldeguer.

“The toughest moment of the race was trying to stay with Pecco while not being able to gap the guys behind,” he said. “When Morbidelli overtook me again, I saw Aldeguer coming too, so I did my best to stay as close as possible. I saved the P5 – and with the penalty, we got P4.”

Minor vibration issues did appear, but Zarco said they were manageable.

“We had a bit of vibration, but it was under control. I could adapt my riding to save the problem. It’s just so good to confirm that the speed is coming and things are under control.”

As MotoGP heads back to Europe for the Jerez round, Zarco is optimistic: “We’re steadily making progress, and that’s what really matters.”