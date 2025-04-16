Johann Zarco delivers Honda’s best result in 18 months: “I race for this!”

Johann Zarco finished fourth in the Qatar MotoGP, Honda’s best Sunday result since 2023.

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

Johann Zarco gave Honda’s improving MotoGP project a further boost in Qatar, charging to a hard-fought fifth under the Lusail lights.

That became fourth, and just 0.173s behind Franco Morbidelli and a belated podium, when runner-up Maverick Vinales was penalised for low tyre pressure.

It signified Zarco’s best performance since joining LCR and Honda’s highest race result since Marc Marquez’s podium at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Starting seventh on the grid, Zarco repeated the strong launch he’d made in Saturday’s Sprint and established himself in the front group.

From laps 12 to 19 Zarco was ahead of Morbidelli, in a fight for what would become the final podium place, but the VR46 rider retaliated with three laps to go.

“Fighting for the podium and having that pace and that feeling on the bike – it’s something really cool,” Zarco said.

“I’m so happy because I maintained a very good pace and to have this ‘podium pace’ is really fantastic. I race for this” I love it!

“The confusion with Alex Marquez and di Giannantonio [colliding] was a good help for me, because they are two fast guys.

“But I was able to maintain my pace, overtake Morbidelli and try to stay with Pecco.”

Johann Zarco used slipstream to his advantage at Qatar MotoGP

Zarco used the slipstream to help compensate for Honda’s well-documented struggles with top speed and acceleration.

“I knew that when I can stay behind the top guys on the last corner, then with the slipstream, I was saving two tenths per lap,” he explained. “When I was alone, I was maybe losing a bit.

“[So] the slipstream was a huge help,” he admitted. “But even without it, we’re improving. The bike is mine now - I know how to manage it, and I can adapt my style better each round.”

The Frenchman also described a tense final few laps, as he came under pressure from the Ducatis of Morbidelli and rookie Fermín Aldeguer.

“The toughest moment of the race was trying to stay with Pecco while not being able to gap the guys behind,” he said. “When Morbidelli overtook me again, I saw Aldeguer coming too, so I did my best to stay as close as possible. I saved the P5 – and with the penalty, we got P4.”

Minor vibration issues did appear, but Zarco said they were manageable.

“We had a bit of vibration, but it was under control. I could adapt my riding to save the problem. It’s just so good to confirm that the speed is coming and things are under control.”

As MotoGP heads back to Europe for the Jerez round, Zarco is optimistic: “We’re steadily making progress, and that’s what really matters.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Max Verstappen’s manager “particularly irked” as new insight into Red Bull row emerges
Max Verstappen and Raymond Vermeulen
Le Mans News
8m ago
Can Ferrari win on home turf? Five key questions ahead of the Bahrain WEC race
Imola WEC race start
F1 News
1h ago
Shock claim that F1 midfield team in the mix to sign Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Toto Wolff “wouldn’t think twice about replacing” George Russell
Toto Wolff
F1 News
1h ago
Construction of circuit begins for brand new F1 grand prix
Madrid GP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fear for rivals as Marc Marquez’s “weakness is not a problem anymore”
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda hints at key reason behind Red Bull’s second driver problem
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
2h ago
Fred Vasseur advised to “keep working with his head down” amid Ferrari pressure
Frederic Vasseur
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall'Igna insists Ducati ‘can’t let our guard down’
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha “have started to test the V4 engine"
Yamaha YZR-M1.