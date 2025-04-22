Marco Bezzecchi: “I’m in defensive mode until the tyre drops”

Marco Bezzecchi explains early-race struggles with Aprilia, Lorenzo Savadori returns to MotoGP action in place of the re-injured Jorge Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

With Jorge Martin recovering from serious injuries sustained in Qatar, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori makes his return to MotoGP action this weekend at Jerez, joining full-time rider Marco Bezzecchi at the factory team.

“My first thought goes to Jorge. I'm really sorry he can't be at Jerez, and I hope he’ll be back soon,” said Savadori, who steps in as Martin continues to recover from a punctured lung and 11 broken ribs.

Even before Martin’s injuries, sustained when he fell in front of Fabio di Giannantonio, Qatar was on course to be the toughest event of the year for the factory Aprilia team.

Bezzecchi, inside the top six in at least one race at each of the previous rounds, was left to settle for ninth in both night races.

“I’m happy to be heading back to race in Jerez,” Bezzecchi said. “The weekend in Qatar was complicated and I left with the feeling that I did not fully express my potential.”

Finding the right balance between stability and power was the biggest issue.

“The bike was more stable [in the Grand Prix compared to the Sprint], but to have more stability, we miss some power,” he said.

“So in the first part of the race, when I have a new tyre, I can't push more.

“The others are able to manage more power with more stability. And to have stability we have to reduce the power.

“So until the first drop of the tyre [grip], I'm always in a defensive mode and then I start to build my pace. But it's always a bit too late."

The Italian, who claimed a podium at Jerez last year on a VR46 Ducati, remains optimistic that Aprilia will deliver upgrades in time for the first European round.

“We have ideas and the factory is working really hard. So I’m sure they will bring us something for Jerez,” he said. “I would like to fly tomorrow, but I have to go home first!”

Looking ahead to his first Jerez race with Aprilia, Bezzecchi added: “It will be an emotional experience to ride the Aprilia on such a fantastic track. Our goals remain the same: to improve and grow along with the bike.”

Savadori, meanwhile, confirmed he’ll use the opportunity to assist Aprilia’s development ahead of Monday’s post-race test.

“I can’t wait to get on track,” he said. “It will be a great opportunity to continue the development work on the RS-GP25 during a race weekend. 

"We have several elements to test, especially since we couldn’t work as planned during the last private test at Misano due to the low temperatures.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

