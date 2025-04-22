Is this the under-the-radar team to watch at Spanish MotoGP?

Davide Brivio says Jerez represents an important moment for “where we are, what we can do” in the 2025 MotoGP season.

Ogura, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP Sprint
Ogura, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP Sprint

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix not only represents the MotoGP’s first European event since last year’s Barcelona finale, but a key checkpoint in understanding the pecking order for the 2025 season.

That’s according to Trackhouse Aprilia team principal Davide Brivio, whose squad arrives with rookie Ai Ogura having taken Aprilia’s best race results of the season so far.

That came in the form of fifth (Sprint) and fourth (GP) in the Buriram season opener. The three rounds since have been less successful, but Ogura has managed a top ten appearance in one race per weekend.

Meanwhile, Ducati riders have filled the podium in all eight races - after Maverick Vinales’ tyre penalty in Qatar - with the RS-GP currently locked in a close battle with Honda, Yamaha and KTM machinery for best of the rest.

“Of course, Jerez is a traditional appointment for MotoGP and we are happy to start to race in Europe,” Brivio said.

“Also, it’s an important moment where I think we will start to understand the ‘values’ within this season; where we are, what we can do.”

Ogura experienced his toughest race in the premier-class last time in Qatar, crossing the line in 15th.

But the Japanese has fond memories of Jerez, where he claimed victory in the Moto2 class in 2022 and took a win on Moto3 machinery back in 2017 during the Spanish CEV Junior Championship.

“Finally, we are coming to Europe,” said Ogura.

“Jerez is one of my favourite circuits in Spain... I just can’t wait to start the weekend at another circuit – we build up, little by little and so I’m looking forward to starting here.”

Team-mate Raul Fernandez is searching for a breakthrough after being outpaced by Ogura in all four rounds so far this season.

“First of all, I would like to feel comfortable on the bike,” admitted Fernandez, who has a best GP result of twelfth this year.

“Right now, we couldn’t find anything to be really fast... It will be crucial to feel good on the bike again and to be fast because until now I couldn’t exploit the maximum potential of the bike.”

Factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi is the leading Aprilia rider with seventh place in the world championship but is only three points ahead of Ogura.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

