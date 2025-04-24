Marc Marquez “very aware I might be fighting Alex for the MotoGP title”

Marc Marquez says he’s “very aware” that he could be fighting against his brother Alex for the MotoGP World Championship by the end of the season.

After an explosive start to life in factory red - seven wins from eight on the factory Ducati - Marc has quickly asserted himself as the clear 2025 title favourite.

However, Alex has been the revelation of the season.

Despite riding a year-old Desmosedici GP24, Alex delivered a remarkable run of seven consecutive second-place finishes, even briefly leading the world championship after COTA.

While a scrappy Qatar GP ended that streak, he still arrives in Spain as Marc’s closest challenger - 17 points adrift, and nine clear of Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

“I’ve always been very proud of Alex - of how he’s handled things over the years, and now he’s showing what he’s capable of,” Marc Marquez said ahead of this weekend’s Jerez round.

“Comparisons are never fair, and being asked about ‘his brother Marc’ in every interview could drive anyone crazy.

“But instead, he’s always taken it naturally, trying to contribute, and we’ve always helped each other.”

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

"I might be fighting for the title against him"

The Marquez brothers shared a garage at Gresini in 2024, a season Marc used to rebuild confidence after leaving Honda, and one that he feels laid the groundwork for Alex’s leap in performance.

“I think last year it really helped him that we shared a team, because we supported each other a lot in the same garage, working the same way.

“This year we’ve stuck to the same routine as always.

“At home, we help each other. At the track, we might share a few tips, but each of us works with our own team, follow each’s own technical strategy, and then we meet again on track - in Q2 or the Sprint - fighting for MotoGP wins, which is incredible.”

The Marquez household being home to the top two riders in the MotoGP standings, “creates an amazing atmosphere, but we must keep ourselves in check.

"Because when you have such a positive energy, you just want to keep doing things all day. So, it’s important to manage that energy.”

With Bagnaia still playing catch-up and Jorge Martin out injured, the elder Marquez is now eyeing the possibility of his younger brother still being his closest rival when the championship reaches its climax.

“Technically, of course, each of us has his own team, his own strategies, his own way of seeing things, but from a sporting point of view, we support one another,” Marc said.

“We’ve done it throughout our careers, and we still do now - although I’m very aware that, by the end of the season, I might be fighting for the title against him.”

The next logical step for Alex is to claim a debut MotoGP victory, although he made clear in COTA:

“We are 'Mr P2', but I'm happy with that! I don't have any problem making P2 from here until the end. We need to enjoy the moment.”

