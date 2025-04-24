“I hope to have that problem:” Alex Marquez eyes brotherly battle for MotoGP crown

Alex Marquez dreams of family showdown, warns perfection is the only way to match his brother in 2025 MotoGP title race.

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Alex Marquez says the idea of going head-to-head with brother Marc Marquez for the 2025 MotoGP title would be a “nice problem to have”, as the Gresini Ducati rider continues to deliver the best form of his premier-class career.

While Marc has taken seven wins from the opening eight rounds with the factory Ducati team, Alex has emerged as a surprise contender, racking up seven straight runner-up finishes before a blip in Qatar.

Despite that, he arrives in Jerez as Marc’s nearest challenger in the standings, 17 points behind and 9 clear of Francesco Bagnaia.

“Still many races to go in front of us,” Alex said on Thursday.

“So I hope to have that problem. It would be nice to arrive in the last races fighting for a championship with your brother.

“For sure, that would be a nice problem. So I hope to have that problem, honestly speaking.”

“To beat Marc, you need to make the perfect weekend”

Asked about how to stop his brother’s dominant momentum, Alex was candid about the challenge ahead as he seeks a long-awaited first MotoGP victory.

“Marc is in a really good and nice mood now. But for sure he’ll [eventually] come to a track where he’ll struggle a bit more. It's impossible to be really complete over 22 races,” he said.

“But even when things don’t go right, he’s able to turn them around. To beat him, you need to make the perfect weekend in every session - and even with that, it’s still difficult.”

Alex eyes first Jerez podium

As MotoGP returns to Spanish soil, the younger Marquez is also chasing a personal milestone - his first top-three finish at Jerez in the premier class.

“For sure it would be super nice,” he said. “But we need to start the weekend with the same mentality we’ve had in the first four races—go race by race, give our maximum.

Alex, who took his first Moto2 win at Jerez in 2017, says the Andalusian round remains one of the most emotionally significant on the calendar—but he’s staying focused.

“It’s always special to be in Jerez. But we can’t lose our mentality. We need to work the same way and give 100%. That’s the key.”
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
1h ago
John McPhee on “quirky” Oulton Park: “I need more laps to understand the track”
John McPhee, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Can Maverick Vinales repeat his Qatar MotoGP heroics in Spanish GP?
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “I have to do a step, but I can battle for the win here”
Bagnaia, Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
BSB Results
2h ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 2
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
2h ago
“I hope to have that problem:” Alex Marquez eyes brotherly battle for MotoGP crown
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Leading MotoGP riders against tyre pressure rule change after Maverick Vinales penalty
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez makes intriguing claim about his current level in MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Red Bull warned of Williams-like decline if Max Verstappen leaves in 2026
Williams and Red Bull on track
MotoGP News
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo urges 2026 Yamaha V4 shift: “I never really won in a fight”
Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Jorge Martin set for Madrid return as Aprilia “treat him like a son”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Qatar MotoGP