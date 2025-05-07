How to watch French MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 French MotoGP on May 9-11, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the French MotoGP start times below.

Alex Marquez is the championship leader heading into Le Mans but is only a single point above Marc Marquez.

Marc has endured two costly grand prix crashes this year, most recently in the last race at Jerez, which he will want to erase from his memory this weekend.

Pecco Bagnaia is 20 points shy of the leader but his season hasn't truly caught fire yet.

Frenchmen Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco both head home in eye-catching form.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 FRENCH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free French MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the French MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 FRENCH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the French MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

