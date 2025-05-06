Race Director explains new rule | What would’ve happened to Marc Marquez at COTA

Race Direction have explained the logic to a new rule brought in after Marc Marquez’s chaos at the Circuit of the Americas.

Marquez led several riders with a bizarre, late charge back to the pits to snare a different bike, causing a delayed and chaotic start.

Marquez incorrectly thought that, if the race was not delayed, he would start from the back of the grid but would not face a double long lap penalty.

The rule book has now been rewritten, starting immediately from this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Mike Webb explains new MotoGP rule

Race Director Mike Webb explained: “Since the events of the US Grand Prix at COTA, where we had a very unusual start procedure with riders leaving the grid, we have spent a lot of time reviewing the circumstances of that race, and seeing how the regulations can be improved.

“The regulations were very complex, and hard to understand for the teams.

“The redrafted regulations is a great deal simpler.

“The only penalty is for leaving the grid. That’s it. It doesn’t matter the reason for leaving the grid.

“Any reason for leaving the grid, or not going to the grid in the first place, is treated exactly the same.

“To put it into context, the new regulations compared to the old, what happened in COTA with Marquez and many riders leaving the grid…

“Under the old regulations we would need to know exactly which tyres they had on the warm-up lap, and which bike they were using.

“Some riders would have a ride-through penalty, and some wouldn’t. The riders on the grid would have no penalty.

“In the new regulations, it is very simple. Any rider that left the grid would start the warm-up lap from pitlane, take their original grid position, then serve a double long lap.

“We did not have to identify which bike they were using, which tyres, or which bike setting. It’s the same penalty, the same procedure, regardless of those technical questions.”

That means Marc Marquez, and the other riders who left the starting grid at COTA, would immediately face a double long lap penalty without any grey area to protect them within the rules.

Riders will also be punished if they do not go to the grid when the pit lane opens for the warm-up lap.

Riders who push their bike from the grid to the pits after the three-minute board is shown will also be hit with the same penalty.

Webb added: “The good part of the simplicity of the rule is that we can apply it to each grand prix class.

“The biggest reason to apply it to Moto3 and Moto2, even though they have only one bike and are limited with bike changes, is the point about taking their original grid position then serving a penalty in the race.

“It saves the confusion of multiple bikes trying to line up at the back of the grid.

“It is much clearer for everyone, there is less chance of mistakes being made.”

The MotoGP rule-book has also been updated with a new rule surrounding injured riders testing before they race again.