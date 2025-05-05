MotoGP amends rules after Jorge Martin test proposal

MotoGP has changed its testing rules for injured riders following proposals earlier this season from Aprilia and Jorge Martin.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Amendments have been made to the MotoGP rules regarding testing, with injured riders now allowed to test if they meet certain requirements.

The rules now state that permanent MotoGP riders who miss at least three events are allowed to test before returning to a race weekend.

In this case, an event is defined as either a MotoGP race weekend or an official test with a duration of more than one day.

Riders who have missed more than three successive events are now allowed a single one-day test before returning to race.

The test must be carried out at a circuit eligible to the rider’s manufacturer based on their concessions status, or on any circuit where there is no MotoGP race scheduled for the remainder of the current season. The test must also not take place less than eight weeks ahead of a MotoGP event on that circuit.

The tyres used on the test will be a part of the manufacturer’s test team allocation for that season, with a maximum of three sets available for the test.

It’s also notable that one-day post-race tests are defined as part of the preceding race weekend; for example the recent Monday test at Jerez is defined as being a part of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. It means that a rider could not take part in the upcoming post-race test at Aragon the day after the Grand Prix there and then complete another one-day test, because participating in the post-race test will effectively count as having taken part in the Grand Prix weekend and therefore a MotoGP event.

Aprilia gets its wish

The rule change was initially proposed by Aprilia Racing and Jorge Martin when the reigning MotoGP Champion was present at the Grand Prix of the Americas in April.

Aprilia Racing and Martin had suggested that the rules should be changed to allow permanent riders who have missed a number of events in succession through injury to test a MotoGP bike before returning to a race weekend in order to familiarise themselves with the demands of a MotoGP bike.

In Martin’s specific case, such a test would also allow him to familiarise himself specifically with the Aprilia RS-GP, which he rode for only one full day at Barcelona last November – two days after winning the 2024 title on the Pramac Ducati – before his preseason was cut short on the opening day of the Sepang Test in February.

Martin could be set to benefit from the rule change later this year, having broken several ribs and suffered a pneumothorax on his return to racing at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Spaniard missed the Spanish Grand Prix, and if he misses the races in France and Britain he will be eligible for a one-day test before returning to racing.

Miguel Oliveira, who has missed the Grand Prix of the Americas, the Qatar Grand Prix, and the Spanish Grand Prix, is now eligible to take part in one of these newly allowed one-day tests for injured riders.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

