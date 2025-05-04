Gigi Dall’Igna points out what Pecco Bagnaia lacked that Ducati were “expecting”

Gigi Dall’Igna insists Ducati must “improve” to aid Pecco Bagnaia who “fell short” in Jerez.

Bagnaia managed a podium finish last weekend at the Spanish MotoGP, a valuable points haul because teammate and title rival Marc Marquez crashed from the lead.

However, Gresini’s Alex Marquez upstaged the factory’s star Bagnaia by winning in Jerez to top the MotoGP standings.

Bagnaia also notable finished behind Fabio Quartararo who, although he was feted for a sensational weekend, is riding Yamaha machinery which is inferior to the Ducati GP25.

“Pecco fell short of expectations primarily because he has always accustomed us to better performances on Sundays as opposed to Saturdays,” Ducati boss Dall’Igna said.

“But also because of the grit and determination he displayed on that spectacular first lap: in the race pace, however, he lacked the sharpness that we all were expecting, as well as those peaks that are needed to bring him back to challenging for the top.

“From the Championship perspective, however, he scored a valuable third place to add to his tally, but the fact remains that it is imperative for us to improve.”

Alex Marquez is one point clear of his brother Marc at the summit of the standings.

Bagnaia, whose season has not yet caught fire, is 20 behind the leader going into the French MotoGP at Le Mans next weekend.

Alex Marquez feted by Gigi Dall'Igna

Alex Marquez

The victory of Gresini’s Alex Marquez allowed Ducati to equal Honda’s all-time record of 22 grand prix wins in a row.

“A record-breaking streak equalled and thanks to Alex Marquez's superb achievement, five different riders taking the honours in this splendid chain of successes,” Dall’Igna said.

“And not forgetting the result of Saturday's Sprint Race with six Ducatis occupying the six top positions.

“An ongoing dream for a record to beat and for motivations that will never lessen.

“Exactly like Alex's triumph on his home track, his very first in premier class, historic and well-deserved not only for the rider we already knew well, but also and above all for his awesome start to the season, with continuity, quality, intelligence, pace and speed.

“His first win in the Top Class could not have been more special and the fact that he is now also leading the World Championship is a bonus that says it all about this magic weekend and in recognition of Team Gresini's excellent teamwork. Congratulations!”

Dall’Igna added: “What can I say about Marc... unfortunately his was a mistake that occurred too early, well before the GP took shape and the values on the track became clear.

“We had better start thinking of our next commitment, without harbouring doubts but keeping all this in mind...

“We can certainly add, and always appreciate, the rider’s grit in wanting to return to the track, bringing a badly damaged bike to scoring points, and, considering the circumstances, to an amazing final 12th position.

“[In Jerez] in particular, our opponents showed what they are capable of, which of course does not surprise us and makes our challenges and this wonderful sport even more engaging: it is the reminder that we must constantly work hard to raise the level of our performances and to make our fans happy.”