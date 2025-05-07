"Expectation" at French MotoGP for in-form KTM standard-bearer

Maverick Vinales chasing Tech3’s first home MotoGP podium since 2017.

The leading KTM rider in the last four races, then again at the Jerez post-race test, Maverick Vinales is “super motivated” ahead of the Tech3 team’s home French MotoGP at Le Mans this weekend.

Vinales has been competitive ever since finding a balance for his RC16 in Argentina, taking his KTM into the race lead and a podium in Qatar, before a tyre pressure penalty.

The Spaniard backed up that performance with a close fourth place in Jerez, then was second fastest behind only Marc Marquez as he worked to refine his base setting further in the Monday test.

Round 1 (Buriram): +1.029s (18th)
Round 2 (Termas) +1.005s (14th)
Round 3 (COTA): +0.758s (9th)
Round 4 (Qatar): +0.143s (2nd)
Round 5 (Jerez): +0.226s (7th)

Vinales finished third for Aprilia in last year’s Le Mans Sprint and is a former event winner for Yamaha. He also took his first MotoGP podium at the circuit, for Suzuki in 2016.

Tech3 had high hopes of a home podium with Pedro Acosta last season, but the rookie star was left to settle for sixth and twelfth. That leaves the team’s most recent home podium a runner-up finish by Johann Zarco in 2017.

Tech3 KTM set for home race at French MotoGP

"I am super excited to go to Le Mans for the team's round, it almost feels like it will be a home round for me too, and I am super motivated to do well there,” Vinales said.

“We are arriving in Le Mans with good confidence from Spain after a really positive weekend for us, and a hard day at work during the test, where we could make some steps, which I am looking forward to applying this week in France.

“Le Mans is a track that I enjoy a lot, so let's see how the bike adapts to this track, we will take it step by step as usual, and see how it goes! The atmosphere is always special in France, and it will carry us all weekend for sure!"

Team manager Nicolas Goyon said: "It is always a special moment for us as a French team to attend our home race, and the event - which keeps breaking the attendance records every year - prepared by Claude Michy and his team is very special, the atmosphere is something we do not see elsewhere.

“The team heads to Le Mans with expectations for Maverick Vinales following his last two strong weekends in Doha and Jerez. He also closed the Jerez test with the second fastest lap, and Le Mans is a track that he likes as he was on the sprint podium in 2024.”

Team-mate Enea Bastianini is also a former Le Mans winner, in 2022 for Gresini Ducati, and was fourth for the victory team last year.

The Beast returns looking to beat his KTM best of seventh so far this season.

"I am very curious to go to Le Mans because it will be different to experience this weekend since it’s the team’s home GP, and I really want to be competitive,” he said.

“The Jerez test has been very important for us to continue understanding and learning the bike, we made a good step, so we are arriving to Le Mans with positivity.

“This track has been good to us in the past, so let's see how are can arrive to France, we will give our maximum!"

Goyon said: “Enea Bastianini has been having a different evolution on the bike, always making steps forwards though, never steps back.

“He has already 3 top 10 finishes since the start of the season, and he has already won in Le Mans, so we are confident that he will be strong this weekend.”

Free practice starts on Friday morning at Le Mans.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

