“Big result” question posed to Ducati’s underrated talent at French MotoGP

An under-the-radar Ducati talent has offered his biggest clue yet that a breakthrough result is on the cards.

Fermin Aldeguer soared to fourth on the timesheets for Friday practice at the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Notably, he was quicker than Gresini teammate Alex Marquez who still leads the championship.

It was put to a beaming Aldeguer afterwards that people inside the MotoGP paddock think a 'big result' is imminent for him.

“Yes, I have this feeling,” he admitted.

“But we have to stay calm. We are a rookie.

“I am not thinking about the podium or the result at this moment.

“We have to continue learning to complete our goals. Today we passed to Q2, this was the first goal.

“Then we will see what happens in qualifying and the sprint.

“For me, the top six is a good result, to start the race in a good position. Then try to go with the fast riders.

“In the sprint, also, top six or eight, for me, would be good.”

Fermin Aldeguer's 'best Friday' in MotoGP bodes well

Ducati snapped up Aldeguer last year when he was in Moto2, and it was seen a major coup.

He has played second fiddle to experienced teammate Marquez, who leads the MotoGP standings by a single point before the Le Mans sprint.

A P5 grand prix finish in Qatar has been Aldeguer’s Sunday highlight so far but he has positioned himself well to stick with the pace-setters again.

“I am very happy, it was my best Friday,” he said.

“Most important is the feeling I have with the bike. We are always fighting for the top five.

“It’s incredible for me [to do it] at this point of the season.

“We are doing incredible work with the bike. We have a better setting and a better base for continuing to improve. It’s amazing.”

Aldeguer added: “We put it all together. I always try to improve my style, and my work on the pick-up, and the brake point.

“It’s important you have a good feeling with the bike, and good support, to try these things.

“The key for the first day, always here, is motivation and good work.”