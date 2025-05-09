Jack Miller “felt good from the early laps”, Yamaha “on an upward path”

Jack Miller says Yamaha felt strong “from the early laps” in French MotoGP practice at Le Mans.

Jack Miller, 2025 French MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2025 French MotoGP

Jack Miller backed up Fabio Quartararo’s form by making it two Yamahas inside the top six during Friday practice for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

The former French GP winner secured a direct place in Qualifying 2 for the first time since the COTA, also the scene of his most last points finish, after benefitting from both a productive Jerez test and the latest M1 upgrades.

The Australian lapped 0.422s from pacesetter Marc Marquez, but only 0.245s adrift of second-fastest Fabio Quartararo.

More significantly, Miller’s race pace was consistently strong in the mid 1m31s range, potentially putting him in the mix for Saturday’s Sprint and Sunday’s main event.

“It has been a good day, as it is always positive when you manage to pass directly to Q2,” Miller said. “I felt good from the very early laps this morning.

“The test in Jerez was really what we needed to shakedown the bike and try a few different things in a different layout than Malaysia and Thailand.

“The Jerez test could not have been coming at a better time - well, a couple of days before would have actually been better! - but I am happy with the steps we made.

“I am happy with the bike, we are building and getting a good feeling, which here in Le Mans can be tricky sometimes."

Rather than reaching his limit, Miller pointed to a few key corners where there’s more time to be found.

“I am satisfied with my fast laps, but also the pace was not bad at all, already from the end of FP1. But I feel there are still some areas on the track that I can improve, like turns 9 and 10 where I don’t feel amazing. And also in the last sector I know I can improve more.”

“Yamaha is on an upward path”

After Quartararo’s pole and podium at Jerez, Pramac team director Gino Borsoi said day one at Le Mans offered further evidence of Yamaha’s “upward path”.

“It was definitely a good Friday, not just because of Jack’s position, but also the pace he showed from the start. Of course, there’s still a lot of work ahead, but it’s the best way to kick off the weekend,” he said.

“Quartararo’s performance also shows that Yamaha is on an upward path, and the updates we tested in Jerez, including the new engine, are starting to pay off.”

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP

While Miller and Quartararo featured at the sharp end, team-mate Miguel Oliveira made his return to MotoGP action after a long injury absence.

The Portuguese rider finished 21st overall with a time of 1m32.325s.

“I was relieved after my first runs, and this is just the right choice of words, because you never know how you will feel and still doubt if you will be able to ride the bike after such a long time,” said Oliveira.

“I missed a lot of technique and got tired super quickly, because I am making a lot of effort to try to do all I have to do. But it is what it is, this is weekend zero for me and I am just starting to get my feel back with the bike.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller “felt good from the early laps”, Yamaha “on an upward path”
Jack Miller, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
3h ago
Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance adds two familiar faces for Isle of Man TT
PHR Performance
MotoGP News
3h ago
Maverick Vinales “too sideways” before crash, but “able to fight at the front” in French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales after crash, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
“Big result” question posed to Ducati’s underrated talent at French MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Lap time analysis hints at two non-Ducatis letting French fans dream at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “I accepted that I can’t find what I want”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo won’t repeat ‘dog off a leash’ Jerez Sprint at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez ducks France MotoGP favourite tag by reminding of recent crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
5h ago
George Russell explains why he repaid his parents £1.5m
George Russell
BSB News
5h ago
Tom Sykes to make BSB return with Aprilia
Tom Sykes, 2023 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.