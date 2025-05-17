Mark Cavendish reveals true feelings about MotoGP riders’ skills on a push-bike

MotoGP riders took to the Le Mans track alongside a Tour de France legend last weekend.

Mark Cavendish was a guest at the French MotoGP, where he rode alongside some of MotoGP’s top talents on push-bikes.

The retired cycling great has a record 35 stage wins at the Tour de France.

But he was left impressed by the skills on show from his motorcycle racing peers when they tackled the Le Mans circuit together.

MotoGP riders impress Tour de France legend Mark Cavendish

"MotoGP riders, they're more competitive than cyclists," Cavendish joked to TNT Sports.

"I was well impressed, it was really nice. I know a lot of the riders ride push bikes, anyway.

“I just thought they did it to chill, but they were going fast."

Cavendish insisted he was impressed: "I was, I really was, I'm not just bigging it up.

“Le Mans has got that hill, it's not an easy circuit, and it's right at the beginning.

"If you go too soon, you're paying for it later, but they knew what they were doing.

"I'm glad I'm retired, because I think some of them could have been changing sport. I love it. For a bike racer, it's a bit boring on a circuit."

Cavendish said about the 2025 MotoGP campaign: "This season has been the best for a few years.

“As everything started to progress, there's been less passing. This year's been phenomenal, hasn't it? We love it.

"I watch it with my little boy. I think it's been a very good season, and I hope it continues."

Johann Zarco brilliantly won the French MotoGP as an underdog in front of his home crowd.

It was Honda’s first win in two years, and denied Ducati an all-time record for consecutive grand prix wins in the premier class.

Marc Marquez’s ride to second-place at Le Mans gave him a firm grip on the championship lead.

Pecco Bagnaia endured another round to forget.