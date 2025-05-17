Johann Zarco points at rider he was “very worried” could be shock Le Mans winner

Johann Zarco thought that another rider could emerge at the surprise French MotoGP winner midway through the chaotic race.

LCR Honda rider Zarco became a popular - and hugely unexpected - victor on home soil at Le Mans last weekend.

His strategic decision to commit to wet tyres, when many of his rivals did not, helped his cause in an eventful race.

Johann Zarco: 'I was very worried about...'

But Zarco looked ahead of himself to see another rider who he feared could become the underdog winner.

“It’s just magic the way that things happened,” Zarco told TNT Sports.

“We knew it would rain. Other riders decided to start with slick tyres. They were faster than the rain tyres.

“Slicks plus rain drops? I don’t feel good.

“I saw Jack Miller who also had rain tyres and was going quite fast. I didn’t want to burn my tyres.

“I said ‘just be patient, the guys with the slicks will go the pit box’.

“When the rain came, they had to change their bike.

“Overall, I was very worried about Jack Miller because he is the best in these conditions.

“When he crashed at the last corner I thought ‘I can win the race’.”

Australian veteran Miller, now with Pramac Yamaha, has a well-established reputation as being capable of tackling wet conditions.

His first MotoGP win at Assen in 2016 came in drying conditions, and he took pole in Argentina in 2018 on slick tyres on a damp track.

Perhaps the best of the lot was Miller’s win at Le Mans four years ago in very troublesome weather conditions.

Miller and Zarco were among the four riders who (correctly, it later turned out) committed to wet tyres last weekend at the French MotoGP. But Miller was unfortunate to crash out, his potential for the race unknown.

Johann Zarco

Johann Zarco ‘scared’

Zarco had Marc Marquez trailing him for the most tense part of the grand prix.

“I was a bit scared that Marc would come back because he can do incredible things,” Zarco admitted.

“He came back fast but we could control the gap.

“It was quite long. But in these conditions, when we have to control the tyres, and the tyres cannot give more, is something I like.

“I could control it. I was focused, in many corners, not to be surprised and make a mistake.

“On the last lap, when I had 20-second advantage, I did not lean the bike! Then I waved to the crowd because I saw the flags.”