Intriguing footage reveals Ducati planning for wet French MotoGP race

Ducati strategy for wet French GP revealed in new video

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

A new behind-the-scenes video from Ducati has revealed the intense discussions that took place surrounding strategy for last weekend’s rain-affected French Grand Prix.

The grand prix at Le Mans was the first test of MotoGP’s revised starting rules for changeable conditions, brought in after Marc Marquez triggered chaos prior to lights out at the Americas Grand Prix.

The start at Le Mans was aborted at the end of the warm-up lap as the entire field, who’d set off on slick tyres, came in to change to their wet bikes due to worsening rain.

Prior to this, Ducati revealed there was a great deal of uncertainty in weather predictions: “The forecast says it won’t rain, but the radars say it will,” one mechanic says.

Discussing what might happen at the start, Marc Marquez noted to his crew chief: “For me, it’s interesting because the track is dry.

“If it rains more, they’ll delay the start and we’ll go back to the pits.”

That’s ultimately what happened, though the track dried up in the moments following which led to a split in strategy for the restart.

Marc Marquez would come in at the end of the sighting lap for his dry bike, along with 12 others, while Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia remained on wet tyres.

The latter strategy ultimately won the grand prix, with LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco making this work in his favour to get to the chequered flag almost 20 seconds clear of the field.

Marquez and the 12 riders who switched to slicks were given double long lap penalties under the new rules in place for race starts in changeable conditions for changing bikes before the warm-up lap.

He would serve these, return to the pits for wet tyres, and go on to finish second in the grand prix.

Bagnaia’s strategy was the correct one, but he was taken down at Turn 3 on the opening lap and came home a lapped 16th.

Marc Marquez now leads the championship by 22 points after nearest rival Alex Marquez also crashed out of the race.

A separate behind-the-scenes video overhears Zarco telling his team in parc ferme after the race that he was “really worried” about the pace of Marc Marquez on his first laps on wet tyres.

However, Marquez lated admitted that he wasn’t taking enough out of Zarco’s lap times to warrant an attack for victory and elected to play it safe.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari move “as challenging as it could ever be on all fronts”
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
24m ago
BMW and Ducati affected again by latest WorldSBK fuel flow change
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
39m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready for all action” at Czech WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
46m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: All of Michael Dunlop’s wins
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
51m ago
Max Verstappen used fake name to shatter Nurburgring lap record in Ferrari
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
53m ago
George Russell questions FIA’s swearing U-turn: “It’s all a bit suspect”
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Oliver Bearman slams Alpine’s “incredibly harsh” decision to drop Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan, Alpine
MotoGP News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira: “It was a nightmare to manage”
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Who could replace Jorge Martin at Aprilia for MotoGP 2026 if he leaves?
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea expecting “easier weekend” at Most as WorldSBK recovery continues
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.