Ex-MotoGP rider climbs to summit of Everest

Former MotoGP rider describes Everest climb as “the most difficult challenge of my life.”

Karel Abraham climbs Mt Everest (@karel_abraham17)
Former MotoGP rider Karel Abraham has climbed to the highest point on Earth; the summit of Mt Everest.

Climbers attempting to reach the perilous 8,848.86-metre peak, on the Nepal-Tibet border, face unpredictable weather, avalanches, crevasses, and a ‘death zone’ above 8,000m where oxygen levels are insufficient to sustain human life.

Over 300 have lost their lives on the mountain.

Abraham posted on Instagram (@karel_abraham17): “Mt. Everest. The highest mountain in the world. Physically and even more mentally the most difficult challenge of my life. 

"Despite I managed to summit, I must admit I underestimated this adventure.

“These memories will stay in my head forever. Thank you @prakashguide for helping me go through it safely base camp- summit - base camp in just 6 days!

"When one adventure ends, another one begins. Just make sure you always find your way back home.”

Abraham made his Grand Prix debut in 2005 in the 125cc class before stepping up to 250cc in 2007 and claiming his sole GP victory in the 2010 Valencia Moto2 race.

The 29-year-old then raced Ducati, Aprilia (ART) and Honda machinery during eight years in MotoGP, initially for his father’s Cardion AB team, then Aspar and finally Avintia, where he lost his seat to Johann Zarco for 2020.

Abraham, whose best MotoGP finish was seventh place, also spent the 2016 season in World Superbike, riding for Milwaukee BMW.

