VR46 MotoGP team boss Pablo Nieto says “it’s still early” in its rider line-up talks for 2026 as Pedro Acosta links to the Valentino Rossi-owned outfit remain.

VR46 is one of four teams officially with a seat available for the 2026 season, with Franco Morbidelli only under contract to the end of the year.

Morbidelli - who is fourth in the standings ahead of the British Grand Prix - has close links to VR46, having come through the Academy on his way up to MotoGP.

However, the team has repeatedly been mentioned in the same breath as Pedro Acosta, who hasn’t been happy with KTM’s form this season, despite the Spaniard having a deal in place with the Austrian manufacturer.

Acosta has also been linked to Honda for 2026, though a move there looks uncertain given recent rumours of Jorge Martin - managed by the same person as Acosta - looking to break contract with Aprilia to join HRC.

In an exclusive interview with crash.net at Silverstone, Nieto admits there is VR46 interest in Acosta - but that can be said of all teams.

“At the moment it’s still very early,” he said when asked where 2026 talks had gotten to.

“This is clear. And we have our riders, who we have to be focused on, because in the end if we are focused on them we know we can make very good results.

“And also it’s clear that if you go around the paddock and ask about Pedro Acosta, all the teams are interested in Pedro Acosta.

“This is clear. Yes, Pedro Acosta is interesting. But go and ask other teams and they will say yes [they are also interested].”

The VR46 team for the first time last year opened its doors to a rider outside of its organisation, when it signed one-time MotoGP winner Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Nieto says the team must continue to “have an open mind” on rider line-ups.

“It’s very nice when you are making a very good job and the riders want to come to our team,” he added when asked if it felt good to be involved in the Acosta rumours.

“So, that means we are making a very good job.

“Of course, it’s strange for us because in the past our project was only for the Academy.

“The Academy has made a fantastic job because when the Academy was born, it was to bring young riders from Moto3 or the Spanish Championship to be world champion, then to Moto2 and then MotoGP.

“And the goal we make with the Academy was that one.

“Now we have four riders in MotoGP, one rider in Moto2 with [Celestino] Vietti.

“So, I think the work the Academy made with all these riders is amazing.

“Last year we opened the mind a little bit to take another rider like Di Giannantonio from outside of the Academy. And I think we have to have an open mind. This is the line we are coming to now.”