Marco Bezzecchi reacts to Aprilia British MotoGP win amid Jorge Martin drama

Marco Bezzecchi says he is “proud” of his victory at the MotoGP British Grand Prix as it comes amid reports that Jorge Martin is looking to quit Aprilia.

The 26-year-old has been in strong form all weekend at Silverstone, getting to fourth in the sprint after ending the opening lap 19th, before going on to win a chaotic grand prix on Sunday.

It was Marco Bezzecchi’s first grand prix win since India 2023 and his first as a factory Aprilia rider.

It proved a timely result, as it comes off the back of bombshell reports that reigning world champion Jorge Martin is looking to quit his Aprilia contract a year early.

After the race, CEO Massimo Rivola said that this victory was “a message to Jorge: our bike can win”.

Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia glory despite Jorge Martin saga

When asked by crash.net if there was a sense of pride to be the one to prove this, Bezzecchi said: “Well, of course I’m proud, I’m happy.

“But I think the whole factory has to be proud. It was not, as I said already many times, it was not an easy period for them with the injury of Jorge.

“He was, I don’t want to say main rider, but almost because he is the world champion.

“So, was not an easy beginning for them. But from my side I just tried to work as much as I could to bring them what they deserve.”

Bezzecchi made a bold decision to quit the VR46 Racing team and the best bike on the grid in the Ducati for 2025 to become a factory rider at Aprilia, with the start to the season proving difficult for the Italian.

Prior to the British GP, his best result of the campaign was back at the Americas GP when he was sixth, having battled against stability issues on the RS-GP.

Talking about his decision to join Aprilia, he said: “Well, first of all it was a difficult decision but I think it was the time for me to find some new challenges.

“I wanted to be a factory rider really badly, so when Aprilia gave me the possibility I decided to approach this new chapter.

“At the end, I didn’t reset my mentality or my targets. I just knew it was going to take some time and was going to take some work.

“I just tried to not give up, even if everything was looking sad because we passed some sad days.

“But at the end, working and working, we are able to find also some good results. So, this the result of the work.”

He also admitted that there were times this year where he doubted himself.

“Let’s say that in sports I’m sure that also these guys behind me know that when you are tough times there are many, many people doubting you,” he added.

“The maximum you can do is try to keep yourself close to the people that know what you are capable of.

“You try to not do it, but sometimes you also doubt yourself when nothing is going well.

“So, it wasn’t easy, but fortunately I have so many good people around me, starting with my team but also all the [VR46] Academy, Valentino [Rossi], but all the staff from the Academy is amazing.

“But also my close friends; I’m a normal 26-year-old guy, with my friends I can speak about everything. The real friends are something special, so thanks to them.”