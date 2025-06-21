After Sunday at Aragon provided hope for Francesco Bagnaia, it was back down to earth in his home Italian MotoGP Sprint as the same problems he has been blighted by all season returned.

Unable to run the bigger 355mm front disc that seemed to make a difference at Aragon due to the lower braking stress at Mugello, the Italian was nonetheless optimistic of front-end progress in other areas.

Qualifying was promising, Bagnaia splitting Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez and second in the championship Alex Marquez to start from the middle of the front row.

Bagnaia’s chances of a sixth Mugello win in succession were then boosted when he snatched the holeshot while Marc fumbled with a launch control issue and had to fight back from seventh.

But it was a false dawn for Bagnaia, who struggled with the front of his GP25 as soon as the tyre began losing maximum grip.

Overtaken by both Marquez brothers on lap 2 of 11, he had his hands full keeping KTM’s Maverick Vinales at bay in the closing stages.

“Honestly, I'm a bit disappointed because I just would like it to give something more to the fans, but I was unable,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com. “The others, Marc and Alex, were faster.

“I just tried to close the gap every single lap. But every time I was close, the front was closing everywhere.

“So it's more or less the same, it’s a rewind of all the other Sprints where I was third.

“I just need to improve, understand what to do, where to improve and hope to find a solution because it's already almost half of the season and I'm still having the same problem.”

Adding to Bagnaia’s frustration was that, unlike the other frontrunners, he was slower than one year ago (same tyres), while a repeat of his 2024 Sprint time would also have been enough for victory on Saturday.

“It's a shame, because I was the only one with slower pace compared to last year when I won the Sprint,” he said. “But it is what it is.”

Mugello MotoGP Sprint race times (11 laps) 2024 & 2025 Rider Motorcycle Race Time Year Gap 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 19'30.251 2024 2 Marc Marquez Ducati 19'31.416 2025 1.165s 3 Marc Marquez Ducati 19'31.720 2024 1.469s 4 Alex Marquez Ducati 19'32.857 2025 2.606s 5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 19'33.977 2025 3.726s 6 Pedro Acosta KTM 19'34.398 2024 4.147s 7 Maverick Vinales KTM 19'34.515 2025 4.264s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19'35.555 2025 5.304s 9 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 19'35.672 2024 5.421s 10 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia 19'37.807 2025 7.556s 11 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 19'37.944 2024 7.693s 12 Brad Binder KTM 19'38.522 2024 8.271s 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 19'38.822 2024 8.571s 14 Franco Morbidelli Ducati 19'39.047 2025 8.796s 15 Alex Marquez Ducati 19'39.097 2024 8.846s 16 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 19'39.235 2024 8.984s 17 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 19'40.336 2024 10.085s 18 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 19'40.342 2025 10.091s 19 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 19'40.450 2024 10.199s 20 Fermin Aldeguer Ducati 19'41.777 2025 11.526s 21 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 19'42.512 2025 12.261s 22 Enea Bastianini KTM 19'43.286 2025 13.035s 23 Jack Miller KTM 19'44.239 2024 13.988s 24 Ai Ogura Aprilia 19'44.346 2025 14.095s 25 Alex Rins Yamaha 19'44.388 2024 14.137s 26 Miguel Oliveira Yamaha 19'45.332 2025 15.081s 27 Joan Mir Honda 19'46.876 2025 16.625s 28 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19'48.454 2025 18.203s 29 Pol Espargaro KTM 19'48.510 2024 18.259s 30 Johann Zarco Honda 19'48.560 2024 18.309s 31 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19'49.625 2024 19.374s 32 Jack Miller Yamaha 19'51.447 2025 21.196s 33 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 19'52.145 2025 21.894s 34 Augusto Fernandez KTM 19'53.311 2024 23.060s 35 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 19'54.847 2024 24.596s 36 Luca Marini Honda 19'55.838 2024 25.587s 37 Alex Rins Yamaha 19'56.077 2025 25.826s 38 Somkiat Chantra Honda 20'02.955 2025 32.704s

* 19 riders finished the Sprint in both 2024 and 2025.

Jorge Martin, Joan Mir, Enea Bastianini, Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira did not finish in 2024. Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Pedro Acosta in 2025.

Bagnaia leads lap 1, 2025 Italian MotoGP Sprint

Looking ahead to Sunday’s main MotoGP race, Bagnaia fears that a longer distance will mean the front is even more of a problem.

“With new tyres I much better. I feel that I can fight, I can be competitive. [But] as soon as the front tyres start to drop, I have a lot of problems.

“It's difficult to turn, difficult to let the bike close the line [understeer].

"I'm struggling a lot to do what I know I can do. I know that I can enter faster. I know I can do something that I'm seeing others are doing, but I cannot do it."

Nonetheless: "The podium is the target [tomorrow], but it will not be easy because I'm struggling quite a lot also to [finish] third.

“But we need to do it. We need to give something more to the fans, and I would like to find something tomorrow morning, find a solution and then see what will happen.”

On Thursday, Bagnaia - who has now slipped 98 points from Marc Marquez and 63 behind Alex in the world championship - warned, “If I’m not competitive here, there’s a problem...”