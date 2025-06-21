2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Race Results (1)

The first race after the break in British Superbike action saw Bradley Ray win at a sweltering Snetterton, proving unstoppable on track.



Starting from pole, Ray got a strong start, with Kyle Ryde trying to go with his former teammate.

The Raceways rider reacted and, using the pace he showed in practice and qualifying, where he enjoyed a half a second gap - putting out a set of race record laps saw him pull out a gap of over five seconds, which was then confidently managed for race distance.

Race one victory sees Ray hold an impressive set of stats, having been on the podium in all six races so far this season, with five wins from the six - the first rider to do so since Shane Byrne in 2014. With Ray’s other BSB treble coming at Snetterton he also holds four consecutive wins as the Norfolk track.

Ryde did all he could to keep in touch, finishing 5.380s behind after going faster than he did last year at the circuit for OMG Nitrous Competitions, second at a track which the reigning champion does ot favour for a Yamaha 1-2.

After an early battle for position with Rory Skinner, Tommy Bridewell claimed his first rostrum visit of 2025 as improvements on his Honda Racing UK bike began to pay off, but the former champion was still a further five seconds shy of Ryde’s pace.

A mechanical for Skinner saw him exit on lap ten, leaving the riders behind to battle for fourth.

Leon Haslam was the best of the rest for Moto Rapido Ducati, holding on after a late attack from AJN Steelstock rider Christian Iddon who finished fifth after a series of tough overtakes.

Danny Kent made his move in the Bomb Hole on the penultimate lap to push ahead of Charlie Nesbitt for sixth for McAMS Yamaha, leaving the MasterMac Honda in the clutches of Max Cook who seventh for AJN Steelstock, with Nesbitt finishing eighth.

Late race pace brought Josh Brookes onto the back of that group for ninth for DAO Racing, Storm Stacy, who had needed a rider through Q1 on his way to eleventh on the grid, got a strong start to move inside the top ten before a lack of grip saw him fade back to tenth at the chequered flag.

2025 British Superbikes Round 3 - Snetterton - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 28m 45.119s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +5.380s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +10.561s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +18.848s 5 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +19.044s 6 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +19.629s 7 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +20.416s 8 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +20.598s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +21.674s 10 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +26.075s 11 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +29.650s 12 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +29.697s 13 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +37.899s 14 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +46.466s 15 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +47.256s 16 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad (BMW) +55.755s 17 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) DNF 18 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) DNF 19 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) DNF 20 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 21 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNF

John McPhee was the best rookie in race one in eleventh on the second MasterMac bike, his rival , Scott Swann placed 14th.

TAG Honda rider Fraser Rogers and Billy McConnell were between in twelfth and 13th respectively.

The final point went to the second TAG Honda, piloted by Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

There was only one other rider who finished the race - Richard Kerr crossed the line in 16th.



Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 46.861s

Snetterton in 2024:

Race 5:

Qualifying - 1 Vickers (2 McConnell, 3 Stacey)

Race 1 - 1 Stacey (2 Rollo, 3 Ryde)

Race 2- 1 G. Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3 - 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Davey Todd was first out, retiring with a technical issue.

Andrew Irwin collided with Lee Jackson, ending their races early.

The black and orange flag waved at Luke Hedge on lap five, , with Skinner the last rider to DNF.

Glenn Irwin fell at Nelson hard during FP3, missing for qualifying the Ducati was still absent for race one after leaving the track for scans at the local hospital.

Jamie Davis, Peter Hickman and Lewis Rollo all miss the Snetterton round. Tom Sykes returns to fill in for Rollo at Aprilia, but later withdrew too after a series of bike issues.

Hickman is still recovering from the injuries he picked up at the Isle Of Man TT. Davis was set to start the weekend but was withdrawn after a medical check declared him unfit following being knocked out for an arm pump operation a few days before the round.

Championship Standings

Another maximum points haul sees Ray remain in the overall title lead on 104 points.

Ryde moves into second after finishing second, 22 points behind, with 82 points.

Haslam also moves ahead of the absent Irwin into third, on 77 to the Northern Irish riders 74.

McPhee leads the rookie standings in 13th overall on 24 points, with Swann 16th with 17 points.

