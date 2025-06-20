2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Practice Results

The opening day of the British Superbikes return to track action for round three saw Bradley Ray back with a record lap to head to Q2 with the top time after practice at Snetterton.

Ray arrived quickest after FP1, and was soon at the top of the timesheets again, dipping in and out of the pits, searching for improvements on his Raceways Yamaha.

That allowed Kyle Ryde to take over at the top provisionally, but Ray immediately headed back out onto the circuit with just over eight minutes remaining to post a lap of 1m 46.861s - under the old record and a first sub- 1m 47s lap of the Norfolk track - moving the goalposts as his nearest rivals made gains.

Ryde remained second for OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing - just 0.273s slower on new tyres.

Rory Skinner went one better than he did earlier in the afternoon, with the third best time, set fairly early in the session compared to his late FP1 dash for Cheshire Mouldings, the top Ducati on day one.

Leon Haslam picked up ten places late on for Moto Rapido Ducati for fourth with Max Cook making the same amount of places up at the same time for fifth on Friday for AJN Steelstock, the best Kawasaki rider.



Their progress pushed Christian Iddon back to sixth on the second AJN Steelstock entry. Charlie Nesbitt recovered after losing the FP1 session for seventh for MasterMac Honda.

An under the weather Glenn Irwin tried several changes for Hagar PBM Ducati on his way to eighth, just faster than old rival Tommy Bridewell, who was ninth quickest for Honda UK.

Danny Kent finished in the pits with a top ten place in the bag for McAMS Yamaha.

Fraser Rogers jumped up to fourth early in the session on his way to eleventh for TAG Honda, with Lee Jackson filling the final progression slot as the clock hit zero for DAO Racing.

Josh Brookes was just 0.137s slower than Jackson, but will feature in Q1 on Saturday after failing to make the cut on the second DAO bike.



Storm Stacey had no way to reply as he tumbled down the timing screens after he stopped on track at turn seven, heading into the final ten minutes.

Technical glitches also ruined the chances in FP2 for John McPhee, the only rider not to improve in the second session after he too stopped on track, taking over the bad luck at MasterMac following Nesbitt’s earlier problems with his bike.

There was a final technical issue for Tom Sykes, around the same time as a late crash for Scott Swann, top rookie for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda despite his tip off at the Bomb Hole with rival McPhee out of action.

Combined Direct Q2 Top Twelve

1: Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 1m 46.861s (FP2)

2: Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) 1m 47.134s (FP2)

3: Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 1m 47.418s (FP2)

4: Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) 1m 47.739s (FP2)

5: Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 47.741s (FP2)

6: Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 47.820s (FP2)

7: Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 1m 47.826s (FP2)

8: Glenn Irwin (Hagar PBM Ducati) 1m 47.943s (FP2)

9: Tommy Bridewell (Honda racing UK) 1m 47.943s (FP2)

10: Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) 1m 48.012s (FP2)

11: Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) 1m 48.045s (FP2)

12: Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 1m 48.068s (FP2)

2025 British Superbikes Round 2 -Snetterton - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 46.861s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.273s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +0.557s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +0.878s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.880s 6 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.959s 7 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +0.965s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +1.013s 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.082s 10 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +1.151s 11 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.184s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.207s 13 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.344s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.512s 15 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +1.578s 16 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.584s 17 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.952s 18 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +2.314s 19 Tom Sykes GBR SENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia) +2.604s 20 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +3.298s 21 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) +3.357s 22 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.397s 23 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +3.523s 24 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +3.898s

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s

New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 46.861s

Snetterton in 2024:

Race 5:

Qualifying - 1 Vickers (2 McConnell, 3 Stacey)

Race 1 - 1 Stacey (2 Rollo, 3 Ryde)

Race 2- 1 G. Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3 - 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

FP1:

The first session for BSB saw Ray dominate the session, finishing with the best time, as Ryde came closest after the opening stint on track, finishing just 0.386s behind.

Glenn Irwin completed the top three, but was almost a second off the lead lap, with Rory Skinner backing up his success before the break between rounds with a late lap to propel him to fourth. Haslam completed the top five.

McPhee was the top rookie in FP1 claiming 17th before a late fall at Murrays, with Swann 20th.

Nesbitt missed most of the session after an early technical issue remained unfixed by the chequered flag.

Jamie Davis, Peter Hickman and Lewis Rollo all miss the Snetterton round. Tom Sykes (19th) returns to fill in for Rollo at Aprilia.