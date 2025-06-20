2025 British Superbikes: Snetterton - Practice Results

Results from the two practice sessions on day one of round three of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which saw Bradley Ray finish quickest with a new lap record of Snetterton.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The opening day of the British Superbikes return to track action for round three saw Bradley Ray back with a record lap to head to Q2 with the top time after practice at Snetterton.

Ray arrived quickest after FP1, and was soon at the top of the timesheets again, dipping in and out of the pits, searching for improvements on his Raceways Yamaha.

That allowed Kyle Ryde to take over at the top provisionally, but Ray immediately headed back out onto the circuit with just over eight minutes remaining to post a lap of 1m 46.861s - under the old record and a first sub- 1m 47s lap of the Norfolk track - moving the goalposts as his nearest rivals made gains.

Ryde remained second for OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing - just 0.273s slower on new tyres.

Rory Skinner went one better than he did earlier in the afternoon, with the third best time, set fairly early in the session compared to his late FP1 dash for Cheshire Mouldings, the top Ducati on day one.

Leon Haslam picked up ten places late on for Moto Rapido Ducati for fourth with Max Cook making the same amount of places up at the same time for fifth on Friday for AJN Steelstock, the best Kawasaki rider.
 

Their progress pushed Christian Iddon back to sixth on the second AJN Steelstock entry. Charlie Nesbitt recovered after losing the FP1 session for seventh for MasterMac Honda.

An under the weather Glenn Irwin tried several changes for Hagar PBM Ducati on his way to eighth, just faster than old rival Tommy Bridewell, who was ninth quickest for Honda UK.

Danny Kent finished in the pits with a top ten place in the bag for McAMS Yamaha.

Fraser Rogers jumped up to fourth early in the session on his way to eleventh for TAG Honda, with Lee Jackson filling the final progression slot as the clock hit zero for DAO Racing.

Josh Brookes was just 0.137s slower than Jackson, but will feature in Q1 on Saturday after failing to make the cut on the second DAO bike.
 

Storm Stacey had no way to reply as he tumbled down the timing screens after he stopped on track at turn seven, heading into the final ten minutes.

Technical glitches also ruined the chances in FP2 for John McPhee, the only rider not to improve in the second session after he too stopped on track, taking over the bad luck at MasterMac following Nesbitt’s earlier problems with his bike.

There was a final technical issue for Tom Sykes, around the same time as a late crash for Scott Swann, top rookie for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda despite his tip off at the Bomb Hole with rival McPhee out of action.

Combined Direct Q2 Top Twelve

1: Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 1m 46.861s (FP2)
2: Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) 1m 47.134s (FP2)
3: Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) 1m 47.418s (FP2)
4: Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati) 1m 47.739s (FP2)
5: Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 47.741s (FP2)
6: Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) 1m 47.820s (FP2)
7: Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 1m 47.826s (FP2)
8: Glenn Irwin (Hagar PBM Ducati) 1m 47.943s (FP2)
9: Tommy Bridewell (Honda racing UK) 1m 47.943s (FP2)
10: Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha) 1m 48.012s (FP2)
11: Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) 1m 48.045s (FP2)
12:  Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 1m 48.068s (FP2)

2025 British Superbikes Round 2 -Snetterton  - FP2
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 46.861s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.273s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+0.557s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.878s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.880s
6Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.959s
7Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.965s
8Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.013s
9Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.082s
10Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+1.151s
11Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.184s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.207s
13Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.344s
14Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.512s
15Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.578s
16Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.584s
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.952s
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+2.314s
19Tom SykesGBRSENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia)+2.604s
20Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.298s
21Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+3.357s
22John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.397s
23Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+3.523s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+3.898s

Official British Superbike Snetterton Records:

Lap record: Tarran Mackenzie (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 47.079s
New lap record Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 46.861s

Snetterton in 2024:

Race 5:

Qualifying - 1 Vickers (2 McConnell, 3 Stacey)

Race 1 - 1 Stacey (2 Rollo, 3 Ryde)

Race 2- 1 G. Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

Race 3 - 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)

FP1:

The first session for BSB saw Ray dominate the session, finishing with the best time, as Ryde came closest after the opening stint on track, finishing just 0.386s behind.

Glenn Irwin completed the top three, but was almost a second off the lead lap, with Rory Skinner backing up his success before the break between rounds with a late lap to propel him to fourth. Haslam completed the top five.
McPhee was the top rookie in FP1 claiming 17th before a late fall at Murrays, with Swann 20th.

Nesbitt missed most of the session after an early technical issue remained unfixed by the chequered flag.

Jamie Davis, Peter Hickman and Lewis Rollo all miss the Snetterton round. Tom Sykes (19th) returns to fill in for Rollo at Aprilia.

2025 British Superbikes Round 2 - Snetterton   - FP1
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 47.384s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.386s
3Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.922s
4Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.036s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+1.124s
6Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.168s
7Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.225s
8Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+1.560s
9Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.587s
10Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.666s
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.903s
12Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.983s
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.028s
14Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+2.498s
15Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+2.657s
16Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+2.680s
17John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.874s
18Tom SykesGBRSENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia)+2.998s
19Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+3.104s
20Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+3.585s
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+4.172s
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+4.199s
23Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+4.644s
24Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)No Time

