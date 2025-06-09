Oli Bayliss, son of Troy Bayliss, to debut in British Supersport

Oli Bayliss is set for his debut in the British Supersport Championship.

The son of Troy Bayliss will deputise at the next round for Max Wadsworth, who underwent arm pump surgery.

Bayliss is turning out for the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing team at Snetterton on June 20-22.

He will be making his track debut at Snetterton, riding a Street Triple 765.

Bayliss has been racing in the World Supersport Championship, registering a best-ever finish of P5 at Phillip Island last year.

He joined the PTR Triumph Factory Racing team this year and his best result is P7.

Bayliss said: “I’m really excited to be doing a wildcard in the British Supersport championship aboard the Macadam Triumph racing bike in Snetterton.

“First of all I hope Max recovers well. Big thank you to the guys for giving me this opportunity to be able to do more laps on the bike and to be able to learn a new track.

“It should be a pretty fun weekend so I’m keen to get underway the week after Misano.”

Dave Wadsworth, Team Owner, Macadam Triumph Factory Racing, said: “Max has been experiencing significant difficulties with arm pump in the past two rounds.

“He has consulted a surgeon and has scheduled surgery. We anticipate his return to the team with renewed strength in the near future.

“We extend our gratitude to Oli Bayliss for his interim support and eagerly anticipate his integration into the team for the upcoming Snetterton event.”